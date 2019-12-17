CNH Industrial named a “Green Master” for sixth year in a row

/EIN News/ -- Burr Ridge, December 17, 2019



For the sixth year in a row, CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) has been recognized for its sustainability efforts by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council, which once again honored the company as a “Green Master”.

That’s the highest recognition level in the Council’s Green Masters program, a points-based recognition and assessment program for Wisconsin businesses of all sizes and sectors committed to sustainable business practices.

The Case IH facility in Racine manufactures agricultural equipment for the Case IH and New Holland brands and employs close to 2,000 people. The site puts a strong focus on saving energy, waste management, reducing carbon and other emissions. It maintained its zero waste to landfill status again in 2019, is reducing its fresh water use, and is moving from recycling into reuse.

Steve Scharinger, Case IH Plant Environment, Health, Safety & Energy Manager was on hand at the 12th annual Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council Conference in Milwaukee on December 12 to accept the award.

“A commitment to sustainability is at the core of everything CNH Industrial does, and it’s great to have those efforts and the hard work of our employees recognized once again through the Green Masters program,” says Steve Scharinger.

In September, CNH Industrial was reconfirmed as Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe for the ninth consecutive year. Inclusion in these indices is exclusively for companies that are judged as exemplary in terms of their economic, environmental and social performance. CNH Industrial received the highest score in the areas of: Environmental Policy & Management System, Operational Eco-Efficiency (environmental dimension) as well as Social Reporting, Human Rights and Human Capital Development (social dimension), Code of Business Conduct and Supply Chain Management (economic dimension).





