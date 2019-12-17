Non-Metallic Minerals Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025
Non-Metallic Minerals 2019 Global and Chinese Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-Metallic Minerals Industry
Description
Non-metallic mineral reserves consist of stone quarries and clay and sand pits; chemical and fertiliser mineral deposits; salt deposits; deposits of quartz, gypsum, natural gem stones, asphalt and bitumen, peat and other non-metallic minerals other than coal and petroleum.
Manufacturers of ceramic tiles are incorporating advanced technologies such as 3D printing, anti-microbial glaze, nanotechnology, and water jet technology. Digital printing technology not only helps in enhancing the color of tiles but also reproduces the finish of marble, granite, and wood. Anti-microbial glazed tiles are also gaining traction in the market, especially in the residential, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. This new-age technology is infused during the manufacturing process of the tiles and helps in curbing bacterial growth on the surface of the tiles.
This report focuses on Non-Metallic Minerals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Metallic Minerals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Non-Metallic Minerals manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AGC
BASF
3M
Ash Grove Cement Company
Guardian Industries
Kohler
USG Corporation
Asahi Glass
Noritake
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
LafargeHolcim
Devnya Cement
TRUD
Wienerberger
Xella Bulgaria
Segmental Analysis
The market segmentation of the Non-Metallic Minerals Market in the report is made based on product types, applications/end-user, regions, and the companies/manufacturers present in the Non-Metallic Minerals Market at global and regional levels. The segmentation study based on the regions and countries includes information about the key regional markets including North America, Asia & Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe.
Segment by Type
Powder Form
Liquid Form
Segment by Application
Jewellery
Construction
Iron & Ore
