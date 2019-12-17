Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Non-Metallic Minerals Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Non-Metallic Minerals 2019 Global and Chinese Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 17, 2019

Description

Non-metallic mineral reserves consist of stone quarries and clay and sand pits; chemical and fertiliser mineral deposits; salt deposits; deposits of quartz, gypsum, natural gem stones, asphalt and bitumen, peat and other non-metallic minerals other than coal and petroleum.

Manufacturers of ceramic tiles are incorporating advanced technologies such as 3D printing, anti-microbial glaze, nanotechnology, and water jet technology. Digital printing technology not only helps in enhancing the color of tiles but also reproduces the finish of marble, granite, and wood. Anti-microbial glazed tiles are also gaining traction in the market, especially in the residential, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. This new-age technology is infused during the manufacturing process of the tiles and helps in curbing bacterial growth on the surface of the tiles.

This report focuses on Non-Metallic Minerals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Metallic Minerals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.


For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Non-Metallic Minerals manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AGC
BASF
3M
Ash Grove Cement Company
Guardian Industries
Kohler
USG Corporation
Asahi Glass
Noritake
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
LafargeHolcim
Devnya Cement
TRUD
Wienerberger
Xella Bulgaria

Segmental Analysis

The market segmentation of the Non-Metallic Minerals Market in the report is made based on product types, applications/end-user, regions, and the companies/manufacturers present in the Non-Metallic Minerals Market at global and regional levels. The segmentation study based on the regions and countries includes information about the key regional markets including North America, Asia & Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe.

Segment by Type
Powder Form
Liquid Form

Segment by Application
Jewellery
Construction
Iron & Ore

Table of Contents

Executive Summary


1 Industry Overview of Non-Metallic Minerals


2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis


3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Non-Metallic Minerals


4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers


...

8 Non-Metallic Minerals Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 AGC
8.1.1 AGC Non-Metallic Minerals Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 AGC Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 AGC Non-Metallic Minerals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 BASF
8.2.1 BASF Non-Metallic Minerals Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 BASF Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 BASF Non-Metallic Minerals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 3M
8.3.1 3M Non-Metallic Minerals Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 3M Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 3M Non-Metallic Minerals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Ash Grove Cement Company
8.4.1 Ash Grove Cement Company Non-Metallic Minerals Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Ash Grove Cement Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Ash Grove Cement Company Non-Metallic Minerals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 Guardian Industries
8.5.1 Guardian Industries Non-Metallic Minerals Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 Guardian Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Guardian Industries Non-Metallic Minerals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Kohler
8.6.1 Kohler Non-Metallic Minerals Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Kohler Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Kohler Non-Metallic Minerals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 USG Corporation
8.7.1 USG Corporation Non-Metallic Minerals Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 USG Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 USG Corporation Non-Metallic Minerals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 Asahi Glass
8.8.1 Asahi Glass Non-Metallic Minerals Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 Asahi Glass Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 Asahi Glass Non-Metallic Minerals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 Noritake
8.9.1 Noritake Non-Metallic Minerals Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 Noritake Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Noritake Non-Metallic Minerals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
8.10.1 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Non-Metallic Minerals Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Non-Metallic Minerals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 LafargeHolcim
8.12 Devnya Cement
8.13 TRUD
8.14 Wienerberger
8.15 Xella Bulgaria

