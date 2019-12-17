WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Digital Advertising 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.5% and Forecast to 2026”.

Digital Advertising Market 2019

Global Digital Advertising Market was valued US$ 90 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 350 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 18.5% during forecast period.

Global media spending is growing progressively at more than 5% per year, Regardless of political and economic concerns in various markets, increasing digital advertising business will sustain overall advertising benefits.

Two major factors driving growth of market are self-serve platforms which allow small businesses to advertise with efficiency on the internet, and the increase in online startups that use these self-serve platforms to sell products directly to clients. Google and Facebook are capturing the majority of that growth because they surpass at serving those two sets of consumers.

Major Key Players

Acxiom Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Conversant, Inc.

Dentsu Aegis Network

Accenture Interactive

PwC Digital Service

IBM iX

Web Net Creatives

iProspect

WebFX

Disruptive Advertising

Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

Topspot Internet Marketing

PBJ Marketing

Adster Creative

Boostability

97 Switch

Report Overview

The global Digital Advertising market has been analyzed by a group of market research experts to reveal various hidden trends and study them to arrive at a solid conclusion about its growth journey in the forthcoming years. This market has been studied for the forecast period of 2019 to 2023. The report overview begins with a basic introduction to the product or service that is primarily studied in the report. Further, it also provides detailed information regarding the primary applications of such a product or service in different end-user industry verticals, along with the manufacturing process. This overview is given with the objective of providing a better contextual premise to the reader of this report.

Market Dynamics

The global Digital Advertising market is studied by the experts to provide context and clarity in the futuristic trends of the market in the coming years. This is primarily facilitated by studying various factors that hold a solid influence over the functioning of the market. These factors include positive market drivers that are supplementing the growth of the global Digital Advertising market. Alternatively, the report also mentions factors that are hindering the ascension of the global Digital Advertising market. These dynamics have aided the researchers to gain relevant insights into the degree of impact and the relationship between these factors.

Market Segmentation

This section has provided a dissection of the market in different ways. Various aspects are used as points that lay as a foundation for comparison and differentiation of the market which enables a deeper understanding of the market in the forecast period. Apart from that, this section also includes a detailed regional analysis that provides a solid support to the decision-making process of different readers of this report. Such a regional segmentation is studied for the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology

The global Digital Advertising market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Force Model to determine the growth trajectory of the market precisely for the assessment period of 2019 to 2023. Moreover, a SWOT analysis is also conducted to reveal the different strengths and opportunities that the market holds for market vendors to capitalize on.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Digital Advertising Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn ) and Market Volume (Units)

4. Market Overview

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Digital Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast

7. Global Digital Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast, by Device

8. Global Digital Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast, by Brand Category

Continued…

