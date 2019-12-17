Bus Seating Systems Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global Bus Seating Systems Market Analysis to 2025 – Application, Emerging Trends and Leading Players

Automotive seats are a crucial part of vehicle comfort, safety, and ergonomics. Seat can be a structure, which may or may not be integral with the vehicle. It can either be an individual seat or a part of a bench seat intended to seat one person. Bus seats can either be bucket type, which can accommodate one person or bench type, designed to accommodate 2-3 persons. Bucket seats generally have rounded/flat backs and offer a variety of adjustments to fit different passengers.

The growing popularity of articulated bus over conventional bus as one of the primary growth factors for the bus seating systems market. Bus transit is a cost-effective solution to urban transport problems such as comfort, reliability, accessibility, and ease of use. This results in the increased demand for high capacity buses such as articulated buses that consist of more doors and an increased amount of step-free access. Additionally, to improve the transportation quality over conventional bus system, the governments of several countries are increasingly investing in bus rapid transit system (BRTS).

The preference of consumers in APAC is steadily shifting from mileage and speed of trains and rails towards the comfort of BRTS. The larger population and inexpensive alternative for intercity travel is contributing to the growth of the bus system in this region. Additionally, the rising pollution levels in metro cities is also compelling authorities to adopt hybrid, electric, and articulated buses with higher seating capacity.

This report focuses on Bus Seating Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bus Seating Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bus Seating Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Harita Seating Systems

Franz Kiel

Commercial Vehicle Group

BRAF Automotive

Freedman Seating Company

Grammer

ISRINGHAUSEN

Pinnacle Industries

RECARO Automotive Seating

SynTec Seating Solutions

TATA AutoComp Systems

Segmental Analysis

The market segmentation of the Bus Seating Systems Market in the report is made based on product types, applications/end-user, regions, and the companies/manufacturers present in the Bus Seating Systems Market at global and regional levels. The segmentation study based on the regions and countries includes information about the key regional markets including North America, Asia & Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe.

Segment by Type

Regular Passenger

Recliner

Folding

Driver

Integrated Child

Segment by Application

Transfer Bus

Coach, Transit Bus

School Bus

