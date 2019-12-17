Global Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Analysis to 2025 – Application, Emerging Trends and Leading Players

Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2025

Phase change materials (PCMs) are substances with a high enthalpy of fusion, also known as latent heat, meaning they can store large quantities of heat energy as they change phase. When melting, they absorb heat and maintain the temperature of the environment at a certain value until completely molten. When the temperature of the environment falls below the crystallisation temperature, the PCM will start to solidify, releasing large quantities of heat and maintaining the temperature until completely solid.

Latent heat storage can be achieved through liquid–>solid, solid–>liquid, solid–>gas and liquid–>gas phase changes. However, only solid–>liquid and liquid–>solid phase changes are practical for PCMs. Although liquid–gas transitions have a higher heat of transformation than solid–liquid transitions, liquid->gas phase changes are impractical for thermal storage because large volumes or high pressures are required to store the materials in their gas phase. Solid–solid phase changes are typically very slow and have a relatively low heat of transformation.

Phase change materials are products that release or absorb heat when they change from one phase to another (usually from solid to liquid or vice versa). These materials store thermal energy in the form of latent heat, which is released when they freeze or crystallize and absorbed when they melt at their respective melting/freezing temperature points. Hence, they are used in a broad range of applications that require thermal control and management.

Currently, The industry concentration is not high, the technical barriers and financial barriers of Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) are also not high. The companies in the world that produce Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) mainly concentrate in China, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, Japan and USA. Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions.

This report focuses on Phase Change Materials (PCM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phase Change Materials (PCM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Phase Change Materials (PCM) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Honeywell

Cryopak

Entropy Solutions

Climator Sweden

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Outlast Technologies

Dow Building Solutions

Chemours Company

PCM Energy

Rubitherm Technologies

Segmental Analysis

The Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market has been segmented into various categories, based on various factors, also includes regional segmentation. The segmentation of the Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market provides a clear picture of the market, to the companies entering the market. The analysis helps the companies to get complete knowledge of the products or services in the market, the latest trends and advancements in the products or service. This report analyzes the market in various regions such as Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The report also covers the key regions in these regions, where the Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market is expected to perform well.

Segment by Type

Organic

Inorganic

Bio-based

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Refrigeration

Consumer Goods

Others

Continued...

