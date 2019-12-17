State of Massachusetts Awards Multi-Year Contract to Envision Solar For EV ARC™ Transportable Solar Powered EV Charging Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced today that the State of Massachusetts has awarded the Company a new Statewide Contract as a result of the Company’s successful response to Massachusetts State Bid: BD-16-1041-ENE01-ENE01-00000007341.



The contract term commenced on December 1, 2019 and is valid until October 16, 2021. It is available for all State departments and for use by local governmental agencies. The contract covers several EV ARC™ models and also includes Envision’s high powered and DC fast charging EV ARC™ models, which were most recently deployed for CALTRANS in California. The contract also includes Envision’s emergency power solutions, which provide a secure and reliable source of electricity to first responders during natural disasters or other periods of utility grid interruption.

Under similar contracts with the State of California and the City of New York, Envision Solar has successfully delivered the highest volumes of EV ARC™ units compared to any other customer group or contract vehicle. The addition of Envision’s high-powered and DC fast charging products will enable Massachusetts government agencies to rapidly deploy a broad set of EV charging infrastructure solutions, which are not grid connected, require no construction or electrical work and will continue to charge their fleet vehicles during grid outages.

"We have learned that having contracts in place with large government purchasing agencies is a highly efficient way for us to get our products to market," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "Adding a contract from the State of Massachusetts is an important continuation of our strategy to replicate the successes we have had in California and New York. As we see the adoption of electric vehicles for fleets increase across the U.S., we intend to pursue similar contract vehicles in as many states as possible during 2020."

Massachusetts actively supports electric vehicle and EV charging adoption through programs such as the MOR-EV Rebate program and the MassDEP open grant program, which provides incentives to Massachusetts cities, towns, state agencies, and public colleges and universities to acquire electric vehicles and charging stations.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

