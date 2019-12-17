Alltemp, Inc. Completes Reconstruction of its Manufacturing Plant

Production is improved at its New 10,000 sq. foot facility is readied for the Commercial Launch of its new line of Energy Saving Refrigerants

WEST VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alltemp, Inc. (OTCPK: LTMP), a manufacturer of proprietary, environment-friendly refrigerants designed to deliver significant energy and financial savings, has announced it has recently completed construction and several critical upgrades for the mass production of its products. Alltemp has incurred tremendous interest and demand from large commercial accounts in The United States and abroad, particularly because companies are interested in the energy savings that Alltemprefrigerants provide, and due to the final phase out of R22 (Freon). Data also supports that Alltemprefrigerants will extend the life of refrigeration hardware and systems.The new facility is located at 1823 Austin Road in Roseburg, Oregon ideally situated in an industrial park with increased accessibility to roads, highways and logistics service providers. Other key benefits and upgrades include:· The new manufacturing plant is equipped with a powerful ventilation system that circulates the air around the production lines and effectively draws out access heat. This, and the fact that the facility walls and roof are insulated, allows us to regulate the ambient temperature and create a more controlled production environment that is both temperature and humidity controlled.· An integrated, state of the art digital testing system has now been installed, and the production line has a random test set up to ensure quality control.· The open layout of the facility and the four 14’ high garage doors allow for more efficient material flow and increased quality control. This provides for better segregation of production stages and departments, and the ability to receive raw materials and ship finished goods from different ends of the building.· Alltemprefrigerants are manufactured, in part, by a team that includes the inventor on site to make all necessary adjustments to ensure each bottle is identical. The inventor, and his son (plant manager), work hand-in-hand to create its unique Freon. The factory also has an inventory control specialist and a shipping manager on site.· A barcoding system and centralized automated shipping system are underway. These systems will increase production/inventory visibility and quality control by reducing human errors, enabling us to ship from multiple locations from one centralized system/database, and will provide real-time production, inventory, and shipping data/updates.Alltemp, Inc. CEO Bill Lopshire stated, “The completion of this manufacturing facility is huge for us in so many ways. During the process of tear down and reassembly of the plant, we identified a litany of needs we wanted to address so that we could compete against the largest producers of refrigerants.” Mr. Lopshire concluded, “The upgrades to our production process and quality are significant, and went far beyond the list provided in the release. Although we were down for a good part of this past year, we are now finally ready to deliver on large orders, and are very excited as we head into 2020.”About Alltemp, Inc.Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. Alltemprefrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. Alltemp refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. Alltemp is the ideal solution for replacement R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.Media Contacts:Victor WebbMarston Webb InternationalT: (212) 684-6601, C: (917) 887-0418Email: marwebint@cs.com24/7 Market NewsBen Hansel - Media(720) 288-8495Ben.Hansel@247marketnews.comCorporate Contact:Alltemp, Inc.Heath Patton(855) 687-4867 ext. 714Heath.Patton@alltempsolutions.com



