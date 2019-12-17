TRHC to Provide Clinical Pharmacy Support and Medication Management Services to CVS Pharmacy

TRHC’s SinfoniaRx® Clinical Intelligence Call Centers to provide comprehensive medication reviews to improve medication adherence and optimize care

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J. and WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare®, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces that it will provide Medication Therapy Management (MTM) for customers utilizing the 9,900 CVS Pharmacy retail stores in the United States.



Through the agreement, TRHC will collaborate with local CVS Pharmacies from TRHC’s regional call centers to complete comprehensive medication reviews and other clinical interventions designed to improve medication adherence and address gaps in care.

“TRHC is honored that CVS Pharmacy entrusts us to work with their patients to improve clinical outcomes and optimize patients’ medication regimens,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Our solutions will support CVS Pharmacy’s goal to improve medication therapy, health outcomes, and prevent disease.”

With over half of all Americans taking an average of four prescription medications a day, there is an increased risk of adverse drug events (ADE). MTM programs are designed to enhance a personalized approach to medication management with the goal of optimizing effectiveness and safety of medication regimens.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise™, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information please visit tabularasahealthcare.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our goals and expectations regarding the combined company and the integration of PW into TRHC, the expected synergies from the combined company and the expected financial and operating performance of TRHC following the completion of the acquisition. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the risk that we may not be able to achieve our expectations for the combined companies due to challenges in integration and inability to retain key employees; fluctuations in our financial results; the acceptance and use of our products and services by PACE organizations and pharmacies; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; our ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; the requirements of being a public company; our ability to recognize the expected benefits from acquisitions on a timely basis or at all; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

