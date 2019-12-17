Global Functional Glass Coatings Market by End-user, Application Technique, Coating & Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Glass Coatings Market by End-User Type, by Application Technique Type, by Coating Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The functional glass coatings market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 2,137 million in 2024.



The overall coatings market for glass applications has undergone a remarkable transition over a period of time with changing roles from protecting and decorating a glass substrate to the new role, termed as functional glass coating. Increasing applications of glasses in various sectors including architecture, automotive, food & beverage, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals, along with a surge in the performance requirement of glass substrates to meet the requisite properties of different applications have given the rise to the demand for functional glass coatings. The functional coating enhances or modifies the properties of the glass substrate and offers several crucial properties, such as adhesion, wettability, chemical resistance, wear resistance, scratch resistance, gloss, hydrophobicity, self-cleaning, anti-static, anti-reflective, and anti-bacterial properties, to the glass substrate.



The performance of the functional glass coatings market is highly dependent on the glass industry, whose growth is aligned with the growth of the architectural industry, automotive industry, and the electricals & electronics industry. In a particular industry, glass products are used for different applications with the purpose to address a different set of requirements. For instance, the architectural applications require flat glasses for windows and facades that should be energy-efficient, whereas the automotive industry requires flat glasses that should be highly resistant to ultraviolet and infrared radiations. Growing construction, automotive, and electricals & electronics industries in the emerging countries are intensifying the demand for advanced and smart glass products and so are functional coatings.



There are a host of factors burgeoning the demand for functional glass coatings in a diverse range of applications. Among all, the biggest driving factor is the organic growth of the architectural industry. Increasing building and infrastructure activities and the surge in global investments for the construction of taller buildings with increasing usage of glass for aesthetic appearance are the major factors driving the growth of functional glass coatings in the architectural industry. Rising demand for energy savings and green building concept has created ample opportunities for the functional glass coating manufacturers to develop and innovate functional glass coatings in order to produce highly efficient architectural glass for the industry.



Another factor, which is acting as a catalyst to the growth of functional glass coatings, is consistently increasing automobile production. Currently, global automobile production has been at its peak with all four regions marking overall positive developments in the production of automobiles. China, India, Southeast Asia, and North Africa will fuel the growth of the automotive industry in the coming five years. It is very important for the functional glass coating manufacturers to realign themselves based on the shifting opportunities from the developed economies to the developing economies, such as China and India.



In addition to that, the rapidly changing market dynamics, such as increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings owing to several environmental initiatives by regulating authorities, such as, LEED, RoHS, and REACH standards; growing penetration of glass in a wide array of applications; increasing functionality of coatings in a glass; and advancements in functional glass coating materials and manufacturing processes are further substantiating the growth opportunities for new entrants as well as for the existing players in the functional glass coatings market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Functional Glass Coatings Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Force Model

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Functional Glass Coatings Market Analysis - By End-User Type

3.1. The Author's Insights

3.2. Architectural Glass: Functional Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Automotive Glass: Functional Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.4. Display Panel Glass: Functional Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.5. Container Glass: Functional Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.6. Other Glass: Functional Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



4. Functional Glass Coatings Market Analysis - By Application Technique Type

4.1. The Author's Insights

4.2. Functional Glass Pyrolytic Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Functional Glass Sputtered Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Functional Glass Screen Printing Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5. Functional Glass Spray Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.6. Functional Glass Sol-Gel Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.7. Functional Glass Other Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



5. Functional Glass Coatings Market Analysis - By Coating Type

5.1. The Author's Insights

5.2. Functional Low-E Glass Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Functional Specialty Glass Coatings Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Functional Glass Coatings Market Analysis - By Region

6.1. The Author's Insights

6.2. North American Functional Glass Coatings Market Analysis

6.3. European Functional Glass Coatings Market Analysis

6.4. Asia-Pacific's Functional Glass Coatings Market Analysis

6.5. RoW's Functional Glass Coatings Market Analysis

7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. The Author's Insights

7.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.3. Presence by End-Users

7.4. Geographical Presence

7.5. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations etc.

7.6. Expert Opinion

7.7. Market Share Analysis



8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. The Author's Insights

8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

8.4. Emerging Trends

8.5. Key Success Factors



9. Company Profiles of Key Players

9.1. Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (AGC)

9.2. Apogee Enterprises Inc.

9.3. Arkema S.A.

9.4. Ferro Corporation

9.5. Guardian Industries

9.6. ICD High Performance Coatings

9.7. Johnson Matthey PLC

9.8. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

9.9. Saint-Gobain S.A.

9.10. Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

