Where to Find Something Special For That Science Geek in Your Life

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posit Science, maker of BrainHQ online brain training, has announced that it is “highly honored” to be included in “ A Scientist-Approved Science-Themed Holiday Gift Guide ” just published by Institute for Systems Biology (ISB).

“Our organization and our scientists have been awarded many honors,” said Posit Science CEO Dr. Henry Mahncke , “but none of those put as wide a grin on my face as this one. I especially like that BrainHQ is near the top of the list, which, quite logically, is alphabetical — at least for the first four entries.”

ISB explains the methodology behind its (heretofore) quietly published list: “When putting together a science-themed gift guide, you have to go to the source. So, we asked ISB’s researchers for their ideas and to share what’s on their list. Whether you’re buying for a scientist, a science enthusiast, or if you simply want to give the gift of science, this gift guide is for you.”

So, what kinds of things do science geeks recommend for their kind? The list stretches from fashion-forward double-helix silver bands to glowing jellyfish bacteria; from a high-end sound synthesizer to a DNA kit for your cat; from a crystal ball laser-etched with our solar system to fluorescent yeast; and on and on.

“ISB is well-known for its ability to take nearly unfathomably-massive amounts of data and crunch them into an actionable program — for example, in the area of personalized medicine,” Dr. Mahncke notes. “Here, it seems as though they’ve taken the universe of possible gifts for science types and turned it into my own personalized Christmas shopping list. I feel as though all the hard work is done. I can’t thank them enough.”

BrainHQ brain exercises are available as apps for computers and for Apple and Android mobile devices. Subscriptions start as low as $8 per month at brainhq.com. in more than 100 peer-reviewed studies , BrainHQ exercises and assessments have shown benefits, including gains at standard measures of cognition (e.g., brain speed, attention, memory, reasoning), at standard measures of quality of life (e.g., mood, confidence, health-related quality of life), and at real world activities (e.g., balance, gait, driving, and hearing).

For more information, contact media@brainhq.com



