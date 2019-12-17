Sun Genomics and DexaFit Partner To Integrate Gut Health Testing Into Overall Health and Wellness Analysis

Sun Genomics’ Breakthrough Microbiome Analysis is Now Available at DexaFit’s 27 Health and Wellness Clinics Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Genomics today announced that it is partnering with DexaFit , the industry’s first evidence-based fitness and wellness centers, to incorporate Sun Genomics’ microbiome analysis into DexaFit’s health solutions and platforms. By working with Sun Genomics, DexaFit can now offer its customers deep microbiome analysis and insights that are the first important step for improving their gut health, which has emerged as a critical component of overall health, well being and performance.



Sun Genomics offers comprehensive microbiome analysis and customized probiotic solutions under the Floré brand that improve overall health through personalized science. Floré empowers consumers to analyze their microbiome and take precision probiotics, which results in positive changes in their microbiome. By using DNA sequencing, Floré formulates the right prebiotics and probiotics for overall health and delivers the product directly to the customer’s door.

“DexaFit’s mission is to give our clients the actionable information they need to make significant changes in their life, whether that is getting control of their overall health, losing weight or conquering an Ironman, and Sun Genomics microbiome analysis is completely aligned with that goal,” said Adam Kadela, co-founder and chief operating officer, DexaFit. “We are excited to incorporate it into our health and wellness platform.”

Founded in 2011, DexaFit provides its clients with an evidence-based health and wellness approach that empowers them to take a proactive (vs reactive) approach to their health. Leveraging a network of on-site and telemedicine practitioners as well as medical-grade diagnostic testing, DexaFit provides a quantifiable, evidence-based approach to health and wellness, including access to state-of-the-art technologies that include Body Composition Analysis, Vo2max Cardio Fitness Testing, and Metabolic Health Analysis. With the addition of Sun Genomics Floré testing, DexaFit is now incorporating microbiome analysis into its approach to give its clients a thorough understanding of their gut DNA or microbiome to further measure and improve their overall health and performance.

“DexaFit’s commitment to giving people the exact information they need to make informed decisions on their health makes them an ideal partner for driving awareness of the enormous impact microbiome analysis has for improving health and well being,” said Neal Gidvani, chief operating officer, Sun Genomics. “We are in the middle of a revolution in which people are taking control of their lives through solutions that provide the information and insights on their behavior and health, and DexaFit is at the forefront of that movement. We are excited to work with them to make gut health an integral part of every patient’s overall health and wellness.”

Availability

Sun Genomics microbiome analysis is available at all of DexaFit’s clinics around the country. For a full list of clinics, please visit here .

The comprehensive Sun Genomics’ gut health solution, Floré, incorporating microbiome analysis with personalized probiotics tailored to each personal individual microbiome is available directly at www.sungenomics.com .

About Sun Genomics

Sun Genomics is a first-of-its-kind, customized probiotics startup with the mission to improve gut health through personalized science. The company’s first consumer product, Floré, allows consumers to analyze their microbiome and take precision probiotics, allowing them to experience positive changes in their microbiome. By using DNA sequencing, Floré formulates the right probiotics for overall health and delivers it directly to the customer’s door.

