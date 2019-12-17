Norwegian Air Shuttle selects airRM as its Revenue Management System

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelya (formerly Revenue Management Systems Inc.) is proud to announce that Norwegian Air Shuttle is now live with its state-of-the-art revenue management, inventory control, and reporting tool, airRM. The software will enable Norwegian Air Shuttle to identify sales opportunities, maximize passenger revenues, closely control pricing, and analyze performance.



airRM is a continually evolving airline revenue management system with ground-breaking tools that integrate and display critical information from multiple sources, enabling airlines to make better and more profitable decisions. The solution is currently used by more than 100 of the most successful carriers in the world.

“Norwegian Air Shuttle are now live and using airRM’s innovative RM tools. Functionality such as automatic flight performance algorithms allow identification of future seasonal revenue and passenger growth potential. Unique detailed flight exception controls have enabled the team to identify daily booking changes and additional revenue opportunities more quickly. Furthermore, daily processing of flight and competitive market information delivers automatic actions, whilst airRM’s multiple optimisation model controls, will enable best fit opportunity for smoothing of various trading scenarios at a flight level. The close relationship between Norwegian Air Shuttle and Accelya project teams enabled airRM to be implemented smoothly and on time,” said Martin Gibbings, Senior Director of Account Management & Sales at Accelya.

“This revenue management system will enable us to work more efficiently and streamlined, while at the same time continuously optimizing our revenue streams, which is key in today’s competitive environment,” said Vice President of Revenue Management at Norwegian, Christine Gjerstad Tuen.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle

Norwegian is a listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is the world's fifth largest low-cost airline operating 500 routes to 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Thailand, Caribbean, the U.S. and South America. In 2018, Norwegian carried more than 37 million passengers. Norwegian has 11,000 employees and a modern, environmentally friendly fleet of around 170 aircraft with an average age of 3.8 years. Norwegian has been voted ‘Europe’s best low-cost carrier’ by passengers for six consecutive years at SkyTrax World Airline Awards from 2013 - 2018, along with being awarded the ‘World's best low-cost long-haul airline’ in 2015, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019.

For more information on Norwegian, visit www.Norwegian.com

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global provider of technology platforms, software and services to the travel and transport industry. Accelya has been delivering business-critical ﬁnancial, commercial, cargo and analytics solutions for more than 40 years. With over 200 airline customers, and operations spread across 14 countries, Accelya employs over 2,500 professionals worldwide.

Accelya offers a modular suite of technology solutions for air travel, from offer to settlement, solving critical business problems for airlines, travel agents and industry bodies such as IATA. Accelya’s solutions are organized around customers’ key functions including commercial planning and optimization, sales & distribution management, financial reconciliation & settlement. Paramount to Accelya’s success is the exceptional breadth of understanding of industry data which allows the delivery of insightful and reliable solutions that reduce process friction in a complex inter-dependent industry.

For more information please visit www.accelya.com.

Contacts

Mark Lafferty at +44 7715 170369 / mark.lafferty@accelya.com

Norwegian’s Press Office: press@norwegian.com



