Indonesia's $9.6Bn Prepaid Cards Market: Size and Forecast (2014-2023) Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, and Market Risk (Updated in Q3, 2019)

According to the report, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Indonesia increased at a CAGR of 26.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.8%, increasing from US$ 5.9 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 9.6 billion by 2023.



This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in Indonesia.

Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee / partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee / partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report



2 Indonesia Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

2.1 Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1.1 Indonesia Prepaid Card - load value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

2.1.2 Indonesia Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

2.1.3 Indonesia Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

2.1.4 Indonesia Prepaid Card - Number of Card Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

2.2 Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2014 - 2023

2.3 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments

2.4 Benchmarking Indonesia Open Loop with Key Global Markets

2.4.1 Global Prepaid Card Industry Snapshot - Top 40 Markets and Hotspots

2.4.2 Prepaid Card Market Opportunity - Global Benchmarking in Value Terms, 2014-2023

2.4.3 Global Prepaid Card Risk Index

2.5 Prepaid Card Fraud Statistics



3 Indonesia Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023

3.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

3.1.1 Open Loop Prepaid Card - load value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

3.1.2 Open Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

3.1.3 Open Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

3.1.4 Open Loop Prepaid Card - Number of Card Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

3.2 Market Share Analysis by Open Loop Prepaid Card Categories



4 Indonesia Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023

4.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

4.1.1 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - load value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

4.1.2 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

4.1.3 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

4.1.4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Number of Card Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

4.2 Market Share Analysis by Closed Loop Prepaid Card Categories



5 Indonesia Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

5.1 Prepaid Card Spend Analysis by Age Group

5.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

5.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

5.2 Prepaid Card Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

5.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

5.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

5.3 Prepaid Card Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

5.4 Prepaid Card Usage Analysis

5.5 Prepaid Card Analysis by Transaction Size



6 Indonesia Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

6.1 Spend Analysis by Retail Segment, Value

6.2 Prepaid Penetration by Retail Categories



7 Indonesia Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



8 Indonesia General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

8.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

8.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023

8.2.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Unbanked / Underbanked Segment, 2014-2023

8.2.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Banked Segment, 2014-2023



9 Indonesia Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

9.1 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

9.2 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

9.2.1 Open Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

9.2.2 Closed Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

9.3 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

9.3.1 Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis by Retail Consumer Segment

9.3.2 Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis by Corporate Consumer Segment

9.4 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis

9.5 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

9.6 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

9.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Card Type

9.8 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location



10 Indonesia Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



11 Indonesia Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



12 Indonesia Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

12.1 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

12.2 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

12.2.1 Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

12.2.2 Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023



13 Indonesia Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

13.1 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

13.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023

13.2.1 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023

13.2.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023

13.2.3 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023

13.2.4 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2014-2023



14 Indonesia Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

14.1 Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

14.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023

14.2.1 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023

14.2.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023

14.2.3 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023

14.2.4 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2014-2023



15 Indonesia Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

15.1 Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

15.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023

15.2.1 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023

15.2.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023

15.2.3 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023

15.2.4 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2014-2023



16 Indonesia Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

16.1 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

16.2 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023

16.2.1 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023

16.2.2 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023

16.2.3 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023



17 Indonesia Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

17.1 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

17.2 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

17.2.1 Open Loop Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

17.2.2 Closed Loop Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

17.3 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023

17.3.1 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023

17.3.2 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023

17.3.3 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023



18 Indonesia Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

18.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

18.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023

18.2.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Retail, 2014-2023

18.2.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023

18.2.3 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023

18.2.4 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023

18.2.5 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2014-2023



19 Indonesia Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



20 Indonesia Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



21 Indonesia Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



22 Indonesia Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



23 Further Reading



