Global Access Control Ecosystem Study, 2019-2024: Assesses the Ecosystem, Profiles Key Players, and Evaluates the Strategies Toward Home Services

This report assesses the access control ecosystem, profiles key players, and evaluates the strategies toward home services. It includes five-year forecasts of unit sales and revenues for smart door locks, video doorbells, and smart garage door openers.

The smart home starts at the front door - smart door locks, video doorbells, and garage doors are access-control devices that are foundational to smart home growth. The front door also represents the access point for a future world of services. Companies are vying for ecosystem control of access points into the home that leverage home service opportunities.

Key Questions Answered

What percent of broadband households have adopted access control devices? What are purchase intentions for 2020?

Who are the key players in the access control ecosystem and what are their strategies?

What product capabilities do consumers value most for access control devices?

How willing are consumers to pay for in-home and in-garage delivery services?

What opportunities exist in the MDU and home builder spaces for access control devices?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1 Purpose of Report

1.2 Key Questions Addressed by this Research

1.3 Research Approach/Sources



2. The Access Control Ecosystem

2.1 Channel Distribution

2.2 Smart Home Platforms

2.3 Key Barriers



3. Smart Door Locks

3.1 Consumer Demand and Adoption

3.2 Trends and Use Cases

3.2.1 Advancements in Entry Methods

3.2.2 Enabling Home Automation

3.3 Barriers to Adoption

3.4 Key Market Players



4. Video Doorbells

4.1 Consumer Demand and Adoption

4.2 Trends and Use Cases

4.3 Barriers to Adoption

4.4 Key Market Players



5. Smart Garage Door Openers

5.1 Consumer Demand and Adoption

5.2 Trends and Use Cases

5.3 Barriers to Adoption

5.4 Key Market Players



6. Home Service Opportunities

6.1 In-home and In-garage Delivery Services

6.2 The Home Rental Market

6.3 Health and Wellness



7. MDU and Home Builder Opportunities



8. Market Forecasts

8.1 Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

8.2 Forecast of Smart Door Lock Ownership, 2019-2024

8.3 Forecast of Video Doorbell Ownership, 2019-2024

8.4 Forecast of Smart Garage Door Opener Ownership, 2019-2024



9. Implications and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Airbnb

Alarm.com

Alliance Residential

Altro

Amazon

Apple

Arlo

ASSA ABLOY

August

BoxLock

Chamberlain

Comcast

Control4

Danalock

D-Link

DoorBird

Dwelo

FedEx

GarageSmart

Gate Labs

Genie

Google

Hampton

HomeAway

Honeywell

IOTAS

Kaadas

Kwikset

Latch

Lockitron

LockState

Nest

PassiveBolt

RemoteLock

Ring

Ryobi

Samsung

Schlage

SmartThings

STRATIS IoT

Swann

Tend

Ultraloq

UPS

Vivint

Walmart

ZigBee

Z-Wave

