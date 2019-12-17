Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus (2019-2023) of Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, and Iveco - The World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers
The 2019 annual edition of this report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers.
The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading Global Truck manufacturers for the near to medium-term horizon. The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the Industry OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of:
- Product Portfolio & its Strategic Positioning
- Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments & Programs
- Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management
- Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies
- Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis
- Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength
- Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity
- Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets, Segments & Market Share
- Overall Strategy Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities
Key Highlights
- Demand for Medium & Heavy Trucks starts to trudge downhill across North America & Europe after a period of strong activity over the recent years
- Industry OEMs focused on aligning production output with the demand levels while continuing to invest in technologies for the future
- Complex & challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by the ongoing wave of protectionism, trade wars and slowing down of world economy pose serious challenges over the near term
- Trucking industry on the cusp of a technology-led transformation phase with the electrification of trucks almost nearing the inflection point
- The battle for electric trucks getting fierce with leading industry incumbents facing a serious challenge from start-ups and new industry entrants
- OEMs continuing to integrate an array of sensors, equipment & technologies on-board trucks which is likely to lead to the evolution of a number of new business models & concepts
- The trucking industry's development and evolution over the medium term is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been evolving rapidly and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace
- Development of Services Business, Flexibility of Production Systems, Tight Cost Controls while continuing to Invest in the Right Technologies for the future are going to be key priorities for the OEMs over the near term
Relevance & Usefulness
- Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes
- Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs
- Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues
- Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs
- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
- For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - World's 7 Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis
- Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome
- Opportunities for Growth
- Threats to be Mitigated & Negated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
- Daimler AG
- Volvo AB
- MAN Truck & Bus AG
- Scania AB
- Iveco S.p.A.
- PACCAR Inc.
- Navistar International Corporation
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- Daimler AG
- Volvo AB
- MAN Truck & Bus AG
- Scania AB
- Iveco S.p.A.
- PACCAR Inc.
- Navistar International Corporation
Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 7 Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers
- Daimler AG
- Volvo AB
- MAN Truck & Bus AG
- Scania AB
- Iveco S.p.A.
- PACCAR Inc.
- Navistar International Corporation
Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 7 Leading Truck OEMs - Near to Medium Term
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives
Section 8: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 10: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 11: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Strategic Outlook through 2026
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
- Demand Outlook for Medium & Heavy Trucks
- Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities
- Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2026
