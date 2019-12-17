Worldwide Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Markets, 2019-2025: Key Insights & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Market by Type (Consumables, NGS Platform, Software), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Targeted), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation), Application (Clinical, Research), End User - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next-generation sequencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $14.6 billion by 2025.



The factors such as technological advancements in sequencing procedures, the surge in genome mapping programs, and the increase in drug discovery platforms demanding NGS technology - are driving the growth of the global next-generation sequencing market. Moreover, growing government initiatives for large-scale genomic sequencing projects and the emergence of cloud computing as a potential data management service supports the growth of this market. However, the lack of skilled professionals hinders the adoption of NGS solutions, thereby restricting the growth of this market.

NGS Consumables segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global next-generation sequencing market in 2019 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing use of sequencing reagents and kits for diagnostic procedures in diagnostic laboratories and recurrent use of consumables while sequencing procedures.



The next-generation sequencing market for clinical diagnostic laboratories (end-user segment) segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall NGS sequencing market in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing volume of diagnostic procedures performed in clinical diagnostic laboratories, growing adoption of next-generation sequencing products, and high inclination towards genetic analysis in clinical diagnosis to provide tailored treatments.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the next-generation sequencing market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global next-generation sequencing market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to the easy availability of new technologies in the region, increasing research activities to assist the development of personalized medicine, availability of skilled professionals, and the presence of key players.



Key players operating in the global next-generation sequencing market are Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), 10X Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd (U.K.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), GenapSys, Inc. (U.S.), New England Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), PierianDx (U.S.), and BGI Genomics (China).

Scope of the Report



Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Type

Consumables Sample Preparation Consumables DNA Fragmentation & Amplification Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Quality Control Other Consumables (Note: Other consumables include vials, pipettes, containers, trays, tubes, and more

NGS Platforms/Instruments Illumina NGS Platforms/Instruments MiSeq Series NextSeq MiniSeq NovaSeq iSeq Thermo Fisher Scientific NGS Platforms/Instruments Ion PGM Ion Proton Ion S5 & S5XL Pacific Biosciences NGS Platforms/Instruments PacBio RS II Sequel systems Oxford Nanopore NGS Platforms/Instruments Others (Note: Other instruments used during NGS include PCR systems, automated liquid handling systems, electrophoresis devices, library preparation devices, and more)

Software

Services

Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Sequencing Type

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing

Others (Note: Other sequencing approaches include RNA sequencing, de-novo sequencing, degradome sequencing, miRNA sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) sequencing, and methylation sequencing)

Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Others (Note: Other sequencing technologies include Polony sequencing, pyrosequencing, DNA nanoball sequencing, and true Single Molecule Sequencing (tSMS))

Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Application

Clinical Application Oncology Reproductive Health Diagnostics Non-Invasive Pre-natal Testing Carrier Screening In-Vitro fertilization Newborn Screening Cardiovascular Others (Note: Other clinical applications include detection of genetic aberrations in neurological disorders, rare diseases, metabolic and immune disorders, and foodborne illness)

Research Application Drug Discovery Agriculture & Animal Research Others (Note: Other research applications include food microbiology, microbiota analysis in the beverage industry, and environmental studies)



Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by End User

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others (Note: Other end-users include forensic departments, food companies, and hospitals)

Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

