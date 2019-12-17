Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Agrees to Acquire Fry Steel Company

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that it has reached an agreement to purchase all of the outstanding capital stock of Fry Steel Company (“Fry Steel”), a general line and long bar distributor located in Santa Fe Springs, California. Founded in 1948 and family-owned for nearly 50 years, Fry Steel has built a global reputation for superior customer service, and provides “in-stock” next day delivery through its proprietary fleet of trucks. Fry Steel performs cutting services on its diverse product assortment of over 8,000 types and conditions of long bar product including stainless, alloy, aluminum, carbon, brass and bronze. The acquisition fits within Reliance’s strategy of acquiring high margin businesses focused on specialty products and further supports its customer and product diversification strategy. The transaction is expected to close in early 2020, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and thirteen countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2018, Reliance’s average order size was $2,130, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Reliance’s proposed acquisition of Fry Steel as well as discussions of Reliance’s industry, end markets, business strategies and expectations concerning future demand and metals pricing and the Company’s results of operations, margins, profitability, impairment charges, taxes, liquidity, litigation matters and capital resources. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “range” and “continue,” the negative of these terms, and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates, projections and assumptions as of today’s date that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those disclosed in reports Reliance has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Risks and uncertainties related to the proposed transaction include, but are not limited to, delays in or failure to obtain any required governmental and regulatory approvals; failure to consummate or delay in consummating the transaction for other reasons; the possibility that the expected benefits of the transaction may not materialize as expected; disruption from the proposed transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; and the failure to successfully integrate the acquired company. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and Reliance disclaims any and all obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important risks and uncertainties about Reliance’s business can be found in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC.

CONTACT:

Brenda Miyamoto

Investor Relations

(213) 576-2428

investor@rsac.com

or Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400



