Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service available in more cities

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is now live in Des Moines

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is available in 20 US cities with seven 5G-enabled devices

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You can now access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network in parts of Des Moines, Iowa, bringing the total number of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service cities to 20. With access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network you can enjoy near real-time mobile experiences with super fast speeds, ultra-low latency and massive bandwidth. 5G Ultra Wideband service lets you stream your favorite 4K videos with virtually no buffering, video chat with almost no lag and download large presentations just in time for your next meeting.

“Our 5G Ultra Wideband network supports the type of transformative breakthroughs people imagine when they think of next-generation connectivity,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “Bringing this type of 5G mobility services to customers in Des Moines is just one more step in Verizon’s strategy to build 5G right.”

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said, "We are excited that Verizon is bringing their new technology to Des Moines, which will enhance the way our city is able to communicate. This will be an asset to the city as we grow and continue into the 21st century."

Service and Coverage Area Details

5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, East Village, and West Des Moines around landmarks such as: Iowa State Capitol, Hyvee Hall, Wells Fargo Arena, Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Principal Park, Jordan Creek Town Center and MercyOne West Des Moines. Detailed coverage maps will be available on December 20, 2019.

When customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled device transitions to Verizon’s award-winning 4G LTE network, the network more people rely on. Verizon currently offers seven 5G-enabled devices. Learn more or purchase a 5G device here . Learn more about Verizon 5G and public spaces .

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Cities

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available in parts of Des Moines, Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, Sioux Falls, Dallas, Omaha, Chicago , Minneapolis , Denver , Providence , St. Paul , Atlanta , Detroit , Indianapolis , Washington DC , Phoenix , Boise , Panama City , and New York City . Verizon plans to have 5G access in more than 30 cities by the end of this year. Some of those cities include Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Little Rock, Memphis and Salt Lake City. Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced before the end of the year.

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

Media contact:

Christina Moon Ashraf

christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com

908.381.2384

Twitter: @ChrisMoonPR

Lauren Schulz

845.500.8272

lauren.schulz@verizon.com

Steve Van Dinter

224.374.3864

steven.vandinter@verizon.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.