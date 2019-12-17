GR8 People Brings AI-powered Personalization to Elevate the Candidate Experience

/EIN News/ -- Advanced candidate engagement solutions focus on job seeker interests and aspirations to drive personalized journeys and increase apply rates.



PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People , a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, announces the launch of Real-time Intelligent Personalization to help inform and engage candidates with a combination of AI-driven features that result in a more candidate-centric career website experience.

According to the Talent Board, corporate career sites are overwhelmingly the preferred channel for researching employers—60% of candidates identify it as their most-valued resource. However, posting static information about what it’s like to work at an organization isn’t enough. Candidates now expect highly personalized career site experiences that include job recommendations and content tailored to their interests, as well as a simple apply process and the ability to communicate immediately.

GR8 People customers can now deliver these preferred experiences through AI-powered solutions, increasing application rates and reinforcing the strength of their employer brand.

“Today’s digitally-savvy job seekers demand seamless, relevant experiences with a customer’s talent brand. It’s more important than ever to provide personalized journeys that speak to a job seeker’s interests and aspirations,” comments Chris Cella, GR8 People’s vice president of product. “With Real-time Intelligent Personalization, tailored experiences are driven at scale, helping organizations stand out by ensuring each interaction is relevant and timely.”



The foundation of GR8 People’s solution is its native AI engine—EUREKA!—which now includes Jobs Find Me, an automated talent segmentation and lead prioritization application. Recruiting teams can uncover and measure the patterns that lead to better apply and hire conversions, while machine learning continually improves real-time job and content recommendations.



GR8 People Real-time Intelligent Personalization includes:

·AI-powered Careers Website

Take candidates on a career journey tailored to their unique interests by ensuring a super-personalized career website visit that leverages talent personas and advanced nurturing functionality.

·Intelligent Job Search

Offer visitors the option of connecting via a preferred social profile (LinkedIn, Facebook or Google) for improved career website interactions across multiple levels.



·Recommended Jobs

Put candidates in control of the information they are served by allowing them to quickly drop a resume or select from a menu of skills for instant matching of the most relevant jobs.



ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE

GR8 People is 100 percent purpose-built to deliver the unfair advantage companies demand to compete for talent around the world. It is the enterprise platform that brings CRM, recruitment marketing, applicant tracking, hiring and onboarding together; connecting entire talent ecosystems into one-experience of performance, agility and intelligence.

