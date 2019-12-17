Video Game Industry 2019 Global Share, Trends, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Video Game Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Video Game Market 2019

The global video game market is anticipated to ascend at a lucrative rate over the forecast period, as per the latest report presented by QYResearch. It has also suggested various factors contributing to market growth at a global level. More and more people have started viewing video games as a source of refreshment and entertainment which, in turn, has led to a rise in the demand for interactive digital gaming during the forecast period. Increasing integration of video games with television and personal computers is also anticipated to push market growth for the same.

Market by Top Video Game Companies, this report covers

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

GungHo

King

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony

Take-Two Interactive

Tencent

Ubisoft

Moreover, operators in the market have started rolling out new video games to satiate the beginner’s urge to get into the gaming world. Through this, these market players are expected to build customer loyalty and then capitalize on the same in the forthcoming years. This strategic planning and execution is expected to foster sizeable market growth for video games.

The number of adults indulging in the gaming world is growing dramatically, owing to various features of such games. Also, a rising shift from other channels of entertainment to the gaming industry is observed among consumers during the conjecture period. These factors are expected to promote the upscaling of the video game market.

Development in user interface technology such as touch screen integrated smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers as well as smart TV has enabled easier adoption and better gaming experience. Further, better compatibility and hardware capacity of such technology is likely to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global video game market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is examined for the segments of action, shooter, role playing, sports, adventure, racing, and strategy. Based on application, the market is studied for the segments of personal computer, connected TV, tablet, smartphone.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global video game market is segmented in the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Asia. Among these regions, North America accounted for the largest market share at the beginning of the review period. The region is also anticipated to retain its market dominion for video games through such review period. The United States is likely to be the largest country-specific market for video games in the world.

On the other hand, the market for video games prevalent in Asia Pacific is projected to accrue fastest growth over the forecast period. Such growth can be accredited to the rising disposable income of consumers coupled with growing younger population in the region. China is projected to lead the country-specific market for video games in Asia Pacific.

News Update

August 2019: Epic Games, the owner and introducer of Fortnite, recently revealed its plans behind launching a gaming platform, sell more video games, and change the way people consume video games. It launched its venture named ‘Epic Games Store’ in December and plans on capitalizing on community building and its access to the Chinese market.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Video Game Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Video Game Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Video Game Market Size by Regions

5 North America Video Game Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Video Game Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Video Game Revenue by Countries

8 South America Video Game Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Video Game by Countries

10 Global Video Game Market Segment by Type

11 Global Video Game Market Segment by Application

12 Global Video Game Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..



