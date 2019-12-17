Plant-based Snacks Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025
Description
Plant-based products are those products that are made entirely from plant-based ingredients, and limit or restrict any use of animal-based products. Plant-based products include plant-based snacks, which are further classified into meat alternative snacks, cereal-/grain-based snacks, plant-based salted snacks, plant-based snack bars, and fruit and nut snacks.
Based on regional segmentation for the plant-based snacks market, North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are estimated to dominate the global plant-based snacks market.
This report focuses on Plant-based Snacks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant-based Snacks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Plant-based Snacks manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
General Mills
Maple Leaf Foods
The Unilever Group
Blue Diamond Growers
Nestlé
Primal Spirit Foods
Louisville Vegan Jerky Company
Eat Natural
Eat Real
Green Park Snacks
Quorn
Soul Sprout
Oumph
Segmental Analysis
The Plant-based Snacks Market has been segmented into various categories, based on various factors, also includes regional segmentation. The segmentation of the Plant-based Snacks Market provides a clear picture of the market, to the companies entering the market. The analysis helps the companies to get complete knowledge of the products or services in the market, the latest trends and advancements in the products or service. This report analyzes the market in various regions such as Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The report also covers the key regions in these regions, where the Plant-based Snacks Market is expected to perform well.
Segment by Type
Meat alternative snacks
Cereal-/grain-based snacks
Plant-based salted snacks
Plant-based snack bars
Fruit and nut snacks
Others
Segment by Application
Food service providers
Hypermarkets/supermarkets
Convenience stores
Specialty stores
Small groceries
Online retail
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Plant-based Snacks
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Plant-based Snacks
4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
....
8 Plant-based Snacks Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 General Mills
8.1.1 General Mills Plant-based Snacks Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 General Mills Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 General Mills Plant-based Snacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Maple Leaf Foods
8.2.1 Maple Leaf Foods Plant-based Snacks Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Maple Leaf Foods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Maple Leaf Foods Plant-based Snacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 The Unilever Group
8.3.1 The Unilever Group Plant-based Snacks Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 The Unilever Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 The Unilever Group Plant-based Snacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Blue Diamond Growers
8.4.1 Blue Diamond Growers Plant-based Snacks Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Blue Diamond Growers Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Blue Diamond Growers Plant-based Snacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 Nestlé
8.5.1 Nestlé Plant-based Snacks Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 Nestlé Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Nestlé Plant-based Snacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Primal Spirit Foods
8.6.1 Primal Spirit Foods Plant-based Snacks Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Primal Spirit Foods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Primal Spirit Foods Plant-based Snacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Louisville Vegan Jerky Company
8.7.1 Louisville Vegan Jerky Company Plant-based Snacks Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Louisville Vegan Jerky Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Louisville Vegan Jerky Company Plant-based Snacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 Eat Natural
8.8.1 Eat Natural Plant-based Snacks Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 Eat Natural Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 Eat Natural Plant-based Snacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 Eat Real
8.9.1 Eat Real Plant-based Snacks Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 Eat Real Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Eat Real Plant-based Snacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Green Park Snacks
8.10.1 Green Park Snacks Plant-based Snacks Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Green Park Snacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Green Park Snacks Plant-based Snacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 Quorn
8.12 Soul Sprout
8.13 Oumph
8.14 Upton's Naturals
