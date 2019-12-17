Neutral Hosts Industry Report, 2019: An Analysis of the Impact of 5G on Neutral Hosts' Business Model and Market Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neutral hosts: Accelerator for 5G?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Starting with an analysis of the strategy and activity of three neutral hosts (Dense Air, the Even Group and ExteNet Systems), this study aims at providing basic tools for understanding the business model of neutral hosts and its most recent evolutions.

In particular, it provides the reader with an analysis of the impact of 5G on neutral hosts' business model and market opportunities. Going forward, neutral infrastructure could be a key feature of 5G deployments on certain markets, thanks to an array of assets when compared to individual deployments.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Neutral small cell hosts explained

2.1. Neutral small cell hosts are leading to a new business model

2.2. A small cells/distribution antenna system brings networks closer to final users

3. Case Studies of neutral small cell hosts

3.1. Dense Air

3.1.1. Company overview

3.1.2. Value proposition

3.1.3. The operations of Dense Air

3.1.4. Focus on projects implemented

3.2. Even Group

3.2.1. Company overview

3.2.2. Value proposition

3.3. ExteNet Systems

3.3.1. Company overview

3.3.2. Value proposition

3.3.3. How Extenet Systems operates

3.3.4. Focus on implemented projects

3.4. Summary: Towards new business models

4. Neutral networks: a new business model

4.1. The combination of different business models and small cell technologies

4.2. How responsibilities are shifting from carrier-led to neutral host models

4.3. Neutral host business models, a comparison

4.4. Position of neutral hosts on the 5G value chain

4.5. How neutral hosts create value

4.6. Neutral hosts: a mobile market disruptor

5. Conclusions: The role of neutral hosts in 5G deployments

5.1. The impact of 5G on infrastructure-sharing practices

5.2. How can neutral networks position themselves?

