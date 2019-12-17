Mintec announces the appointment of Marcel Goldenberg as Head of Proprietary Pricing for commodity markets.

Mintec Analytics - cutting-edge SaaS platform Mintec - market prices and analysis European Business Award Category Winner 2019

Marcel will lead the expansion of the Mintec Price Reporting Team & extend its existing proprietary price coverage across global & domestic commodity pricing.

Marcel has considerable expertise in launching new price benchmarks & managing IOSCO compliant processes. It’s a massive advantage to be able to deliver more proprietary price data to our customers.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcel Goldenberg as Head of Proprietary Pricing. Marcel will lead the expansion of the Mintec Price Reporting Team and extend its existing proprietary price coverage across global and domestic pricing. Marcel was formerly of S&P Global Platts, where he led the Global Battery Metals and European steel teams.

By expanding its proprietary data coverage, Mintec will provide greater transparency into current market prices to its customers.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to have Marcel join the Mintec team,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec. "Marcel has considerable expertise in launching new price benchmarks and managing IOSCO compliant processes. It’s a massive advantage for us to be able to deliver more proprietary price data to our customers. By providing our clients with even more reliable and independently assessed prices, we can ensure that buyers and sellers have greater clarity into the current market price, which enables robust price negotiations for physical contracts. Our price discovery is going to push deeper into core food ingredients and raw materials therefore Marcel will be adding to his team over the coming months.”

Currently, Mintec provides over 14,000 prices across more than 650 commodity types. This appointment will enable Mintec to extend its existing price reporting capabilities still further with a focus on key European and U.S. benchmarks.

“The opportunity to build a global price reporting team that will provide greater insight into commodities that are often difficult to follow is a fantastic opportunity,” said Marcel Goldenberg. “Since joining Mintec, I’ve been impressed by the breadth and depth of the pricing data and analytics published but also the capabilities of the entire Mintec team. Our clients, from across the food value chain, need to adapt to an ever-changing industry where benchmarking non-exchange traded commodity prices can be difficult. My goal will be to consolidate Mintec’s position as the leading independent proprietary price provider for the global food value chain.”



About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's biggest food, and consumer packaged goods brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies.

Our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials, empowering our customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence.

To learn more visit www.mintecglobal.com

Data-driven insight into food commodity prices



