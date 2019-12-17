The Ensign Group, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before January 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019. “We are pleased to announce our seventeenth consecutive annual dividend increase, which reflects our strong market position and continued commitment to return value to our shareholders,” commented Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continued growth and are optimistic about our long-term prospects,” he added.



Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 223 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net .

