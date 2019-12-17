False Lashes (False Eyelashes) Industry 2019 Global Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On-“False Lashes (False Eyelashes) Market 2019 Trends, Top players, Demand, Share, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025”

False Lashes (False Eyelashes) Industry 2019

The global false eyelashes market is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period, as per the latest report published by WiseGuy Research. False eyelashes refer to items that are worn on and over the eyelids to enhance the look of an eye. The false eyelashes market is expected to ascend due to various factors such as growing consciousness towards appearance and effort put in by people to enhance their looks. Moreover, increasing adoption for makeup products is also supporting the growing demand for false eyelashes.

Market by Top False Lashes (False Eyelashes) Manufacturers, this report covers

Ardell

ESQIDO

Elf

Kiss

Revlon

Shu uemura

MAC

Makeup Geek

Benefit

NARS

Bio Takara

Huda Beauty

Velour

Sephora Collection

Lilly Lashes

Furthermore, several brands in the market are focusing on the research and development to launch innovative products which are easier to wear. The objective behind this is to attract customers and develop a differentiated product portfolio, enabling higher competitive advantage over market rivals.

There are various types of eyelashes available in the market. Some of such types include strip lashes, flare lashes, and single individual lashes. Among these lashes, the strip lashes are most popular among the consumers currently. Demand for strip lashes is anticipated to proliferate in the forthcoming years due to their ease of application and removal.

Market Segmentation

The market for false eyelashes is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the global false lashes market is segmented into handmade eyelash and mechanical eyelash. At the beginning of the forecast period, mechanical eyelash segment dominated the global false lashes market. However, the handmade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to a better appearance and a natural look.

Based on application, the market is segmented into supermarket, drugstore, specialist retailers, and internet sales. Among these segments, the internet sales segment is expected to register a high level of growth over the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global false eyelashes market is studied for the segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America’s market for false lashes ruled the global market at the beginning of the forecast period. The region is also expected to retain its market dominion owing to the growing professional makeup industry and a subsequent rise in the demand for false eyelashes.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the false lashes market over the forecast period. Acceleration of market growth witnessed by the region is accredited to the increasing awareness regarding various eye products and growing consciousness towards the physical and facial appearance. Also, launch of innovative eyelash products in the region are also boosting market growth over the conjecture period.

Industry Update

August 2019: Huda Beauty recently collaborated with Kahlana Barfield Brown to introduce the ‘Kahlana Lash’ which features wispy synthetic lashes. These are made from synthetic fibers and give a natural look.

