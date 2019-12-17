Creed in Brexit Discussions with new EU Fisheries Commissioner

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed TD met today in Brussels with the new EU Fisheries Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius to discuss Brexit.

The Minister said “I was delighted to meet with Commissioner Sinkevičius and was very impressed with his knowledge and understanding of the potential impacts of Brexit on the Irish and wider EU fishing fleets. We had an excellent discussion on the vital importance of ensuring that the fisheries negotiations are inextricably linked with the wider future relationship negotiations in accordance with the agreed Political Declaration.”

Minister Creed and Commissioner Sinkevičius had a bilateral meeting on Brexit and other fisheries matters during the Annual Fisheries Quota negotiations which are ongoing in Brussels.

