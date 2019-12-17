2019 Study of the Impact of Drug Compounding on Pharma - Featuring 21 Insights Supported by 61 Directly Quoted Comments from Leading Drug Compounding Experts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Impact of Drug Compounding on Pharma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Drug compounding meets unmet clinical needs, widens therapy choice and expands patient access to medicines. What are the lessons and opportunities for pharma?



Drug compounding is a fast-growing sector meeting the needs of physicians and patients who are not well served by standardised pharmaceutical products. Driven by the growing trend towards personalised medicines and employing advanced formulation and drug delivery platforms, drug compounding companies are delivering for patients who cannot be treated with a regulatory approved product, or those needing specific formulations. In addition, they provide medicines that have been discontinued by the pharmaceutical manufacturer and play a crucial role in speciality medicines with short shelf lives which must be reconstituted prior to use.



Drug compounding is a progressive and engaged sector with a direct physician/patient relationship - what can pharma learn and what opportunities are there? In The Impact of Drug Compounding on Pharma, we interviewed leading drug compounding experts to help you understand the key touchpoints where the industry can engage and benefit.



Experts explore the impact of drug compounding:

Can compounding help to expand the therapeutic options available to treat patients? If so, what impact could this have on the future treatment of patients?

What might the impact on patient adherence and hospital readmission be for patients utilising compounded products?

Is current GMP legislation for compounding drugs sufficient and what areas might need to be addressed?

Is drug compounding really a value-added service that pharma should be engaged with?

What technological advances could help expand the repertoire of compounded drugs available in the future?

How might the expansion of biosimilars and novel delivery technologies impact drug compounding operators?

What will be the key drivers for the uptake of compounded medicines in the future?

What to expect:

A detailed report examining the activities and ambitions of drug compounding companies and how their work is impacting and influencing clinicians and patients

An examination of 5 key issues which pharma needs to understand

30 targeted questions put to drug compounding experts

Their perceptive responses that yielded 21 insights supported by 61 directly quoted comments

Sources / Contributors



Loyd V Allen Jr. PhD. RPh., Editor-in-Chief for the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Compounding, Oklahoma, USA. CEO of the Midwest Institute of Research and Technology and Professor Emeritus of the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy.

Didier Colombeen, Former SVP, Head of Manufacturing and Supply Consumer Healthcare JV, GlaxoSmithKline, UK. He is a global pharma executive with considerable experience in manufacturing, supply chain and quality in the US, Europe and the emerging markets.

Ramy Naguib Attia, Ph.D., DPharm, General Manager & Director of Pharmacy, Leading Private Pharmacy, USA. He is a licensed Doctor of Pharmacy in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi in the USA and specialises in home infusion pharmacy, community pharmacy, and hospital pharmacy, and has extensive knowledge of different aspects of Biochemistry and Cell Biology.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdzs1p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.