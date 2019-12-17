The Impact of Brexit on Banking & Fintech: Top Five Predicitons (2019 Report)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Brexit on Banking and Fintech - Top 5 Predictions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report details the timeline of key developments in Brexit and an analysis of the impact of eight potential outcomes on areas ranging from free trade to Irish Backstop.



The report further documents its Top 5 predictions on the impact of Brexit on banks and FinTechs, as well as suggests key focus areas financial institutions should address in order to survive the consequences of Brexit. The recommended approach can help banks and FinTechs focus their efforts and resources to effectively continue operations in both the UK and EU regions while minimizing the risks and retaining customers. The approach was developed based on internal analysis and extensive discussions with banks and technology suppliers.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Brexit: Key developments and milestones Developments so far Potential Outcomes

Key trends driving the growth of Digital Lending

Bottlenecks in Digital Lending Landscape

Impact on Banks and FinTechs

How are Banks and Fintech's preparing for Brexit

Conclusion

Further Reading

Open Banking

About the Authors

References

