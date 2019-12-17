The Impact of Brexit on Banking & Fintech: Top Five Predicitons (2019 Report)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Brexit on Banking and Fintech - Top 5 Predictions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report details the timeline of key developments in Brexit and an analysis of the impact of eight potential outcomes on areas ranging from free trade to Irish Backstop.
The report further documents its Top 5 predictions on the impact of Brexit on banks and FinTechs, as well as suggests key focus areas financial institutions should address in order to survive the consequences of Brexit. The recommended approach can help banks and FinTechs focus their efforts and resources to effectively continue operations in both the UK and EU regions while minimizing the risks and retaining customers. The approach was developed based on internal analysis and extensive discussions with banks and technology suppliers.
Why Buy This Report?
- The report provides an overview and timeline of the key developments related to Brexit
- The report analyses the potential outcomes of Brexit and its impact on the trade of services
- The report discusses the impact of Brexit on Banks and FinTechs
- Recommendations on how Banks and FinTechs can prepare for Brexit
- Complementary 1-hour analyst call with the report
If you are a Bank Tech team member, make the right supplier selection by reading this report. If you are a Supplier, understand the market better and be more competitive. If you are a Consultant, advise your clients more knowledgeable. And if you are an Investor, use this to make the right investment decision.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Brexit: Key developments and milestones
- Developments so far
- Potential Outcomes
- Key trends driving the growth of Digital Lending
- Bottlenecks in Digital Lending Landscape
- Impact on Banks and FinTechs
- How are Banks and Fintech's preparing for Brexit
- Conclusion
- Further Reading
- Open Banking
- About the Authors
- References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gksnre
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.