Polyethylene Extrustion (PE) Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 2.58% During 2018-2024 - Ban on Single-Use Plastic in Many Countries is Restraining Demand for PE-based Bags

The polyethylene extrusion market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.58% during the period 2018-2024.

Continued use of PE extrusions in packaging, bottles, and food containers is driving the PE extrusion market growth. However, ban on single-use plastic in many countries is restraining the demand for PE based bags, and straws which is significantly impacting the PE extrusion market growth. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period on account of steady adoption of bio-based PE material in plastic processing.

Geographically, developing regions like Asia-Pacific and Middle East are anticipated to witness good growth on account of the growing demand for PE, which is positively impacting the PE extrusion market growth.



The polyethylene extrusion market has been segmented based on type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on type the market has been segmented into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and low-density and linear low density polyethylene (LDPE/LLDPE). By end-user industry, the market has been classified into construction, packaging, healthcare, and others.



Regional analysis has been provided with detailed analysis and forecast for the period 2018 to 2024. The global market has been broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The report also analyzes 14 countries across these regions with thorough analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers.



Major players in the polyethylene extrusion market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the Polyethylene extrusion market.



