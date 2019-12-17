MSL Performance Metrics Report 2019: A Review of Current MSL Performance Metrics, Offering 4 Traditional & 1 Consensus Models to Help Executives Establish Best Practices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MSL Performance Metrics: Valuing the Role Throughout a Product's Lifecycle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study provides an analysis of:

1) The current MSL landscape and future expectations.



2) Typical and ideal key metrics on:

Activities

Thought leaders managed

Frequency and length of interactions

Performance reviews

Frequency of reviews

Performance criteria

Four models

The consensus model

MSL Performance Metrics addresses what upper level management, MSL managers and MSLs have struggled with for long - establishing appropriate practices to evaluate and VALUE an MSL's work. We find the issue mainly lies in the nature of the MSL function, a function that evolves with a product, from early phases to maturity. Whereas the set of activities of an MSL stays fairly the same throughout, they are applied to various degrees based on where the supported product is in their lifecycle.

So then, how best should the evaluation of the MSL role be handled? Should it follow one single path, with a similar focus across time or should the evaluation follow distinct criteria based on what needs to be done in each phase of the product lifecycle? These are questions that the majority of Managers face year after year, with no real answers.

While we believe there should be somewhat of an overhaul to the traditional model, we conducted this study to identify most common metrics and usual evaluation models used amongst medical affairs professionals surveyed through the research. And in the process, provide a performance metric assessment model that encompasses all findings.

The report findings are based on exchanges with 37 executives and MSLs representing 26 companies located in 11 countries.

Key Topics Covered



1. Respondents' Profiles

Working Environments

Profiled Companies

2. The Medical Liaison Function Landscape

Status of Team Deployment

Future Expectations

3. Typical Key Metrics

Typical Activities - Pre-launch

Typical Activities - Post-launch

MSLs' Involvement in Product Lifecycle

KOL Interactions Focus

Number of Thought Leader Relationships

Frequency of Interactions

Length of In-Person Visits

4. Performance Reviews

Common Pitfalls

Frequency of Reviews

Reviewing Performance Reviews

The One-Phase Approach

The Two-Phase Approach

The Three-Phase Approach

The Four-Phase Approach

Assessment of Selected Evaluation Criteria

Factors Influencing KOL Relationships

A Consensus Roadmap for MSL Performance Reviews

