MSL Performance Metrics Report 2019: A Review of Current MSL Performance Metrics, Offering 4 Traditional & 1 Consensus Models to Help Executives Establish Best Practices
This study provides an analysis of:
1) The current MSL landscape and future expectations.
2) Typical and ideal key metrics on:
- Activities
- Thought leaders managed
- Frequency and length of interactions
- Performance reviews
- Frequency of reviews
- Performance criteria
- Four models
- The consensus model
MSL Performance Metrics addresses what upper level management, MSL managers and MSLs have struggled with for long - establishing appropriate practices to evaluate and VALUE an MSL's work. We find the issue mainly lies in the nature of the MSL function, a function that evolves with a product, from early phases to maturity. Whereas the set of activities of an MSL stays fairly the same throughout, they are applied to various degrees based on where the supported product is in their lifecycle.
So then, how best should the evaluation of the MSL role be handled? Should it follow one single path, with a similar focus across time or should the evaluation follow distinct criteria based on what needs to be done in each phase of the product lifecycle? These are questions that the majority of Managers face year after year, with no real answers.
While we believe there should be somewhat of an overhaul to the traditional model, we conducted this study to identify most common metrics and usual evaluation models used amongst medical affairs professionals surveyed through the research. And in the process, provide a performance metric assessment model that encompasses all findings.
The report findings are based on exchanges with 37 executives and MSLs representing 26 companies located in 11 countries.
Key Topics Covered
1. Respondents' Profiles
- Working Environments
- Profiled Companies
2. The Medical Liaison Function Landscape
- Status of Team Deployment
- Future Expectations
3. Typical Key Metrics
- Typical Activities - Pre-launch
- Typical Activities - Post-launch
- MSLs' Involvement in Product Lifecycle
- KOL Interactions Focus
- Number of Thought Leader Relationships
- Frequency of Interactions
- Length of In-Person Visits
4. Performance Reviews
- Common Pitfalls
- Frequency of Reviews
- Reviewing Performance Reviews
- The One-Phase Approach
- The Two-Phase Approach
- The Three-Phase Approach
- The Four-Phase Approach
- Assessment of Selected Evaluation Criteria
- Factors Influencing KOL Relationships
- A Consensus Roadmap for MSL Performance Reviews
