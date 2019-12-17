HyperSolar Demonstrates Large Scale Working Prototype

/EIN News/ -- Company shows the operation of a working prototype of its breakthrough hydrogen panel that will be the building block to the anticipated pilot plant

SANTA BARBARA, CA , Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperSolar, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today demonstrated a working version of its large-scale hydrogen unit device that will lead to the production of full-sized panels to be included in the highly anticipated Gen 1 pilot plant. A video of the operation of the unit device can be seen via this link . The full-sized panel will have ten such unit devices assembled into a large one panel structure.

“Producing an operating version of a large-scale panel is a major milestone in the development of our pilot plant,” said Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar. “We have confidence that this achievement, together with our work with engineers, will effectively lead us to manufacture high quality, full-scale hydrogen panels for inclusion in our pilot plant.”

The timeline included in our Company Presentation indicates that the Company targets pilot plant completion for as soon as late Spring 2020.

The Company Presentation that is available on www.HyperSolar.com describes the breakthrough Gen 1 technology as well as Gen 2 nanotechnology, which management believes will be a truly transformational in the world hydrogen market.

Mr. Young concluded, “We are thrilled with the timely progress we are making, putting us within sight of our long-awaited objective.”

About HyperSolar, Inc.

HyperSolar is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about HyperSolar, please visit our website at www.hypersolar.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of its hydrogen generation panels, our ability to procure project financing, our ability to retain the service of a qualified engineering firm to design and build a pilot plant, our ability to secure an agreement to with a partner with us for the pilot plant, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Press Contact :

Info@hypersolar.com







