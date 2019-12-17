Angola and Cuba to expand bilateral cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 17 - Angola and Cuba will expand and diversify bilateral relations, with emphasis on the areas of economy, trade, finance and investment.,

Underlying this push is a mechanism launched Monday in Luanda to accelerate the implementation of commitments signed by both states through the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic and Technical-Scientific Cooperation. At the meeting, held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), the institution's secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Custódio Vieira, considered the mechanism an important step towards building a new and dynamic bilateral cooperation.

This taskforce, he underlined, should help to carry out different joint initiatives.' To the Cuban deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Ileana Núñez, the bilateral cooperation received new impetus in 2019, with the visit to Havana of Angola's President, João Lourenço, last July.

In the light of Cuban internationalist aid (1974-1991), bilateral relations between Angola and Cuba have at the same time developed into cooperation in various fields, namely health, education, energy, defence, security, higher education, oil and industry.

Despite the slowdown between 1991 and 2002, diplomatic relations remain vibrant and they are considered magnificent and brotherly.

The first cooperation agreement between Angola and Cuba dates back to February 1976, then covering the health and education sectors.

