Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market 2019-2026

Market Overview:

For complex applications that require extremely powerful magnetism for separating, holding, and lifting purposes, the cobalt rare earth magnets are by far the most effective and best kind of magnet. There are two major varieties of rare earth magnets: samarium magnets, which are composed of cobalt and rare earth element samarium and neodymium magnets, which are composites of the rare earth element neodymium, boron, and iron.

Neodymium magnets are considered more affordable and stronger as compared to samarium cobalt magnets and are therefore more widely utilized.

Cobalt Rare Earth magnets, also known as samarium cobalt magnets or neodymium magnets are the class of magnets made from alloys of rare earth elements. Rare earth magnets are currently the strongest type of permanent magnets manufactured and generate considerably stronger magnetic fields as compared to other magnet types, such as alnico or ceramic magnets. Cobalt Rare Earth magnets have successfully replaced the ferrite and alnico magnets in several applications, including magnetic resonance imaging, head actuators for computer hard disks, headphones and loudspeakers, and several types of motors.

The report published on the global cobalt rare earth magnets market provides detailed information on the historical and present market trends. The report also provides insight into market dynamics and highlights the major market driving and restraining forces. The report also provides information on the potential opportunities, challenges, and threats encountered by the market participants that are operating at the regional or global level. The report covers all the key specifications of rare earth magnets and provides detailed information on each of the manufacturer.

Major Key Players:

Edmund Optics

Cobalt 27 Capital

Dura Magnetics

EEC

Integrated Magnetics

Viona Magnetics

Master Magnetics

Jobmaster Magnets

Seiko

AMF Magnets

Market Segmentation:

The market report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets market. The report also highlights several investment opportunities, government policies, and business development plans of different market players. The report provides detailed information on the supply chain and competitive landscape of the global cobalt rare earth magnets market. Technological advancements and innovations are further expected to optimize the performance of the cobalt rare earth magnets, making them more widely accepted in different downstream applications. Moreover, the report also provides crucial information on Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the cobalt rare earth magnet market. Based on types, the global market has been segmented into Samarium Cobalt Cylinders, Samarium Cobalt Disc Magnets, and Samarium Cobalt Block Magnets. Based on applications, the global market has been segmented into Medical, Automobile, Ship, and Marine.

Regional Overview:

Geographically, the research report includes the exploration on production procedures, consumption, market share, revenue, growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of some of the major regional markets, including The United States, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland), China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria). The market report provides a full-scale analysis of the well-established and emerging market players present in the Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets industry. The basic information, as well as the business profiles, specification and application of products, market performance of players along with their business overview, have been presented in the market report.

Industry News:

The NUST MISIS Engineering Center for Industrial Technologies has collaborated with Magneton, a Research and production organization. The companies have worked together and released a modern Russian MRI instrument that is capable of diagnosing and examining patients weighing up to 250 kg. Presently, the MRI machines available in the market can diagnose patients weighing upto 120-150 kg. Additional benefit of the Russian magnetic resonance imaging device is its cost-effectiveness and its availability for a large number of state medical clinics. This machine has been made using the rare earth magnets and by decreasing the weight and volume of the magnetic system in this MRI device, the space for research has increased to greater extents.

