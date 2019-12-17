Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Outlook, 2024 - Increasing Demand for Flexible PVC in Emerging Economies Spurs Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market by Polymer type (PVC, Acrylics, Polyurethanes), Application (Flooring & Wall Covering, Wire & Cable, Film & Sheet, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The DINP market size is estimated at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2024.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing investments in building & construction. There is increased demand for flooring & wall covering in the emerging countries of APAC such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea. However, stringent safety regulations related to the production of phthalate based plasticizers are restraining the growth of the DINP market. Growing demand for flexible PVC in emerging economies is, however, providing growth opportunities for DINP manufacturers.



Flooring & wall covering application is estimated to be the largest consumer of DINP



The flooring & wall covering segment is the largest application of DINP in 2019. The growing building & construction industry in the emerging countries of APAC, such as China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Poland, Brazil, and Argentina is driving the demand for DINP in flooring & wall covering application. The other key applications of DINP are films & sheets, coated fabrics, consumer goods, medical devices, paints, adhesives, sealants, and lacquers.



DINP market is projected to witness the highest growth in film & sheet application during the forecast period



PVC-based films & sheets are used in various applications such as automotive, stationery, packaging, waterproofing, tank lining, and consumer goods. In automotive applications, PVC-based sheets are used for door rims, roof lining, sun visors, silencer components, and tool kits. The film & sheet application is growing at a high rate owing to its suitability in a wide range of industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and consumer goods.



APAC is projected to be the largest DINP market during the forecast period



The APAC DINP market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by high demand in the building & construction industry. Rising population and growing demand for flexible PVC have led to innovation and development of various applications of DINP in the construction industry, making APAC an important industrial hub, globally. High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in APAC.



The report profiles several leading players of the DINP market such as BASF (Germany), ExxonMobil (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), UPC Group (Taiwan), KLJ Group (India), LG Chem (South Korea), Nan Ya Plastics (Taiwan), Aekyung Petrochemicals (South Korea), and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan). The report also includes detailed information about the various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the DINP market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible PVC in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.2 Increasing Building & Construction Industry in Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for the Use of Phthalate Based Plasticizers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 DINP Plasticizer is Replacing Dehp Due to Regulatory Issues With the Use of Dehp

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Deviation From Phthalate Plasticizers to Non-Phthalate Plasticizers

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Diisononyl Phthalate Market, Raw Material Analysis (Phthalic Anhydride and Isononyl Alcohol)

5.5 Diisononyl Phthalate Market, Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Building & Construction

5.5.2 Electronics Industry



6 Diisononyl Phthalate Market, By Application (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flooring & Wall Covering

6.2.1 Higher Durability, Energy Efficiency, Weather Resistance, and Stain Resistance Properties Offered By DINP in PVC Polymer is Helping the Market Grow in This Segment

6.3 Wire & Cables

6.3.1 The Low Volatility of DINP Makes PVC Suitable for Use in High Temperatures and Resistant to Degradation

6.4 Film & Sheets

6.4.1 High Abrasion Resistance and Colorfastness are Among the Major Properties Provided By DINP in PVC-Based Films and Sheets

6.5 Coated Fabrics

6.5.1 Increased Durability and Low Material Cost are the Prime Advantages of PVC-Coated Fabrics

6.6 Consumer Goods

6.6.1 Non-Toxic Nature of DINP is Increasing Its Use in PVC for Consumer Goods

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Medical Devices

6.7.2 Adhesives & Sealants

6.7.3 Paints & Inks

6.7.4 Synthetic Leather

6.7.5 Technical Foils

6.7.6 Lacquers and Lubricants



7 Diisononyl Phthalate Market, By Polymer (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.2.1 The Growing Building & Construction Industry is Expected to Boost the Market in the PVC Segment

7.3 Acrylics

7.3.1 The Cost-Effectiveness and Reusability of Acrylics is Expected to Drive the Market

7.4 Polyurethanes

7.4.1 Flexible Polyurethanes are Used in A Wide Range Industrial and Consumer Products

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Rubber

7.5.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate

7.5.3 Polystyrene



8 Diisononyl Phthalate Market, By Region (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking of Players

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Merger & Acquisition

9.4.2 New Product Launch

9.4.3 Investment & Expansion

9.4.4 Agreement & Partnership



10 Company Profiles

10.1 ExxonMobil

10.2 BASF

10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.4 Evonik Industries

10.5 Aekyung Petrochemicals

10.6 LG Chem

10.7 NAN Ya Plastics

10.8 KLJ Group

10.9 UPC Group

10.10 Shandong Qilu Plasticizers

10.11 Other Players



