A new article by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen discusses the skin as an indicator of internal health issues

Beauty is only skin deep. But have you ever considered that the skin may be an indicator for deeper health problems? Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen explains.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- People have long assumed that the human skin is merely a barrier for protecting us from harmful external objects and substances. While it is true that the skin is our first line of defense, it performs other important functions as well. Notably, it may indicate internal health issues.The new article by Mitchell G. Cohen , MD, notes that the skin may sometimes be an indicator of deeper health problems. The article is available on his blog at https://drmitchellcohen.com/ Human skin is essentially just a thick layer consisting of dead cells in the epidermal layer responsible for protecting us against different viruses, bacteria, and microbes by acting as a physical barrier against them. However, it also acts as a window allowing us to better understand about what is going on inside our bodies. Certain changes in the skin can indicate potentially serious health issues.In order to be able to comprehend the signals your skin might be giving you regarding your body’s internal functions, it is crucial to know how to spot these early warning signs. This will ensure timely diagnosis and treatment of the health concern. In certain cases, the human skin may show specific signs of an internal ailment before the disease progresses and becomes more severe. In other instances, symptoms might become visible on the skin long after the disease has already started causing internal damage.For example, an unusual rash, soreness, itchiness or redness on the skin, which does not react to treatment, may indicate skin cancer. If the same rash or sore patch is followed by body ache, fever or joint pain, it may signal an internal infection.Rashes on top of the feet or on the lower legs, not responding to regional steroids or antifungal creams, can be a symptom of hepatitis C infection. However, not all rashes are symptoms of an internal illness; sometimes, a rash is just the result of an allergic reaction. People often develop a rash from an allergic reaction to a new medicine. If the rash is not your usual allergic reaction rash, it is very important to get it checked. It can be a possible warning sign of DRESS syndrome, the Drug Reaction/Rash with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms.DRESS can start anywhere from weeks to months after a new medicine is started. Its slow reaction visibility makes it immensely hard to diagnose. The skin can indicate the potential risk of DRESS and thus save us from permanent heart, liver, lungs and thyroid inflammation.Other medical problems that the skin may indicate before it is too late are type 2-diabetes, liver failure, and polycystic ovarian syndrome. A smooth, velvety skin rash on the back of the neck’s base or around the forearms, often with a slight discoloration if compared to the normal skin tone, is an indication that the patient might either already be suffering from type 2-diabetes or may be at an increased risk of the disease.Similarly, for people who are already diabetic, the slightest color change may indicate life-endangering conditions. For instance, for diabetic patients, yellowing skin may be an indication of liver failure, while bronzing skin may be an indicator for metabolic problems. Finally, for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), acne along the jaw line and the lower portion of the face may be an indicator.Therefore, it is of paramount importance that you pay special attention to your skin along with the rest of the body. Dr. Cohen recommends you regularly check your skin for any unusual changes or anomalies. When in doubt, see a doctor. After all, better be safe than sorry!About Dr. Mitchell G. CohenDr. Mitchell Cohen is a surgeon in California who focuses on Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture and SmartLipo.ReferencesBlog Website: https://drmitchellcohen.com/ Profile: http://oclipocenters.com/cohen-bio.php LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchell-cohen-md-6b081215/?trk=public-profile-join-page News: https://hype.news/dr-mitchell-g-cohen-us/ Professional Profile: https://medicogazette.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Professional Profile: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Blog: https://mitchellcohenmd.fitness.blog/

8 Serious Diseases Signaled by Our Skin



