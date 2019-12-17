Wearable EEG Devices Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019-2027

The global wearable EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,556.35 Mn in 2027 and the market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019-2027.

PUNE, INDIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to new market research titled ‘Wearable EEG Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Channel and Application.’ The global wearable EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,556.35 Mn in 2027 from US$ 745.05 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global wearable EEG devices market and the factors driving market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global wearable EEG devices market, based on the channel, was segmented into 32-channel type, 14-channel type, 5-channel type, and others. In 2018, the 32-channel type segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the 32-channel type segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. The increasing usage in the 32-channel type segment is anticipated to grow in the future. Moreover, it’s various applications in recording electrical activities in the brain to detect neurological disorders and other applications in the brain-computer interface.

The major factors boosting the market growth are growing incidences of neurovascular disorders and significantly rising elderly population. However, hindrances such as high cost of wearable EEG devices are likely to impact the market growth in the forecasted period.

The wearable EEG devices market majorly consists of the players such as Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., ANT Neuro, Natus Medical Incorporated, Brain Products GmbH, Compumedics Neuroscan, Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), EMOTIV, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, Neuroelectrics, Cadwell Industries, Inc. among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in December 2017, Brain Products has extended the line with a 64 channel version to complement the LiveAmp family that is the most flexible wireless high-density EEG/ExG recording system.

The List of Companies

1. Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

2. ANT Neuro

3. Natus Medical Incorporated

4. Brain Products GmbH

5. Compumedics Neuroscan

6. Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

7. EMOTIV

8. g.tec medical engineering GmbH

9. Neuroelectrics

10. Cadwell Industries, Inc.

