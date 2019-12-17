Professional 3D Camera Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

This new Professional 3D Camera market report offers the latest industry data, market trends, which help in identifying the different products and end-users propelling the growth of revenue and profitability. The report also includes detailed information about leading competitors, global and regional market size, expected growth, and more. As per the report, in 2018, the entire market was valued at around USD 2 billion. It also predicted that during the forecast period, it would grow at approximately 30 percent of the Compound Annual Growth Rate.

The growth of this market is highly attributed to the rising adoption of different advanced products in the global entertainment industry combined with the latest 3D technology. Furthermore, growing demand for 3D content in the various segments, especially in the entertainment segment and other equipment, is forecasted to propel the growth of the Professional 3D Camera market in the coming years. The rising usage of 3D imaging in virtual reality, home automation, video surveillance, robotics, and others are triggering the demand for such a camera in the market.

Apart from this, the demand for developing different types of objects’ 3D model is also driving the demand owing to the device’s accuracy and easy to use features. Rising demand for accurate 3D scanning may also drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. Increasing surveillance in the military, industrial sectors, and security will trigger the adoption rate of 3D cameras throughout the world. However, the high cost of the products is projected to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Key Players of Global Professional 3D Camera Market =>

• Nikon

• Go Pro

• Canon

• Panasonic

• Matterport

• Lytro

• Fujifilm

• Kodak

• Faro Technologies

• Sony

Market Segmentation Overview

The global Professional 3D Camera market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region. Based on the product type, it is split into a free camera and a target camera. The target camera segment is projected to witness maximum market share in the coming years. The technology-based segment includes structured light, time of flight, and stereo vision. This technology is cost-effective and has made the camera easy to design. Coming to the application segment, here, the market is split into recording and photography. The experts have suggested that the recording segment will dominate this particular market segment. These cameras are widely used to record 3D videos.

Regional Market Segmentation Overview

The global Professional 3D Camera market, based on geography, is split into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. In this report, the market analysis experts have predicted that in the year 2018, the Asia Pacific’s regional market dominated the global market. During the forecast period, this market is expected to grow at about Compound Annual Growth Rate of 40 percent. Some of the factors which are driving this regional market are the growing entertainment industry, the rising number of smartphone users, the increase in people’s disposable income, and more. Apart from this, North America’s regional market is also projected to witness steady growth due to the rise in the adoption of 3D cameras in various military applications.

Latest Market Updates

Lucid VR Inc., a California-based company, recently launched its new LucidCam, an advanced stereoscopic 3D camera. As per the information, the camera has a 180-degree wide-angle lens that is located similar to the distance between recreate depth to the human eyes.

In November 2019, Panasonic announced the development of mass production technology designed for microfluidic devices.

