Global Generator Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The main cause of the growth of the global generator market is because of the continuous requirement of power supply in production units and other sectors. There are different types of available generators, among them, the diesel category took about 80% of the market shares in the year 2017. The continuous increase in population has increased the demand for the power supply. This creates a positive impact on the growth of the market in the future years. The growth of the market has also grown up due to the frequent cut of power supplies and the high cost of alternative power back up.

For the residential and commercial purposes, a permanent diesel generator is used as a backup in case the traditional power fails. These are fixed or stable installations, not like portable generators. The combination of an electric power generator and a diesel engine is called a diesel generator. The size of the generators depends on the size of the area that needs to be powered. These types of generators work with a small quantity of fuel and diesel being a safer fuel to work with.

Market aspect and the market scenario includes the estimation of the current market size, Revenues by members of Top 5 Companies, Market size is categorized by product and regions. The Market structure includes the value chain, Player's behavior with products, market trends, key competition, distribution practices, pricing, and the prediction of the next 5 years.

Key Players

Caterpillar Inc.

Cooper Corporation

3. Cummins Inc.

4. Doosan Corporation

5. Generac Power Systems

6. General Electric Corporation

7. Honda Power Equipment

8. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

9. Kohler Co.

10. Kubota Corporation

SEGMENTATION

These generators are commonly used in commercial buildings, mining projects, telecom providers, hospitals, and sewage processing plants. The generators are segmented on the basis of speed which includes high speed, medium speed, and low-speed generators. It is further segmented based on the output voltage and frequency which are AC generators and DC generators. All the generators are designed to generate alternating current (AC). DC generators have a special mechanism which provides a DC output. Generators are further segmented based on the excitation mode which includes rotating AC and static exciters.

REGIONAL OVERVIEW

USA, Europe, China, North America, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, Spain, UK, Russia, France, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Australia, Korea, LAMEA, India, and Southeast Asia are some of the countries that include the stationary diesel generator market study. Among these, APAC countries will have the largest growth, because of the rapid growth of industrialization and improved commercial projects. Particularly, China will be the dominating country in terms of the consumption of these generators. North America is the second important country that cannot be ignored. Key members in each of these countries are classified and their scope for growth is also discussed.

Industry News

India is the most polluted country in modern times. The use of diesel generators is banned by The National Green Tribunal in Delhi, the national capital of the country. A recent order is issued by the tribunal in October 2019, in which it is mentioned that citizens are allowed to breathe fresh air and act strongly on its ban.

