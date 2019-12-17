Global Lancing Device Market Trends, Growth, Key Manufacturer Analysis Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Lancing Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from its research store.

The global lancing devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.38 billion at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

The global lancing devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.38 billion at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2022. Rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the market for lancing devices and equipment as more people depend on lancing devices to test blood glucose levels. Lancing devices are used by diabetics to obtain samples of blood for testing glucose levels in it. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, around 425 million adults had diabetes and the number is expected to reach 629 million by 2045. This growth in the number of diabetic patients is expected to increase the demand for lancing devices and equipment, thereby driving market growth.

Recalls of defective lancing devices is acting as a restraint on the lancing devices and equipment market. A product recall is done by the manufacturer or regulatory body as a precautionary measure when safety issues or defects are discovered that can endanger the consumer.

The lancing devices and equipment market consists of sales of lancing devices and equipment and related services. These devices are used to prick the skin to obtain blood samples for testing glucose levels.

The global lancing devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - the lancing devices and equipment market is segmented into safety lancets, standard lancets.

By Geography - The global lancing devices and equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America was the largest region in the lancing devices and equipment market in 2018, which accounts for about 46% of the global market.

Trends In The Lancing Devices And Equipment Market

Lancing device manufacturers are increasingly using custom vacuum technology in lancing devices to minimize pain from poking. Lancing devices that use this technology create a shallow puncture on the skin without hitting the deeper pain nerves and blood is pulled up by vacuum. For example, the Genteel Lancing device is a vacuum blood drawing lancing device which draws blood from the capillaries and can be used on different sites on the body apart from fingers.

Potential Opportunities In The Lancing Devices And Equipment Market

With positive economic outlook, increasing population and increasing awareness about healthcare, the scope and potential for the global lancing devices and equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the lancing devices and equipment market include Abbott laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and LifeScan.

Lancing Devices And Equipment Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lancing devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts lancing devices and equipment market size and growth for the global lancing devices and equipment market, lancing devices and equipment market share, lancing devices and equipment market players, lancing devices and equipment market size, lancing devices and equipment market segments and geographies, lancing devices and equipment market trends, lancing devices and equipment market drivers and lancing devices and equipment market restraints, lancing devices and equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The lancing devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

