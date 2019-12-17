Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

The innovation of electric vehicles has changed the meaning of the entire automobile industry. The people around the globe have become aware about the environmental drawbacks caused by using the petrol and diesel run vehicle. Due to gaining popularity from across the world, the use of the electric motor has become indispensable for the electric vehicles. There are multiple kinds of the electric motor available in the market aiming to meet the demand of the manufacturers. The market of the electric motor of the electric vehicle has been developed with new initiative and idea with a view to satisfy the need of the customers of all classes. The market is anticipated to go a long way as opined by the market researcher.

The main aim of creating the report is to highlight the current market scenario of the electric motors for the electric vehicles. The business leaders as well as the investors will be able to make the correct investment decision by reviewing the report appropriately. As per the market researcher, the selling of the AC motor has been increased to a great extent as its cost is low as compared to the DC motor. Apart from that, its lightweight and effectiveness has enabled the consumer to keep their belief on the AC motor. Due to its advantage, the electric car equipped with the AC motor is highly being bought by the consumer across the world.

As per the market researcher, the market of electric motor of electric vehicles has been in high demand across the world. The electric motor for electric vehicle has been growing with CAGR of 20% annually. The market is anticipated to achieve the a significant amount of the coming years.

Key Players

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

3. Hitachi Automotive Systems

4. Denso Corporation

5. Aptiv PLC

6. Mitsubishi Electric Corp

7. Magna International

8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9. BMW AG

10. Nissan Motors

11. Tesla Motors

12. Toshiba Corporation

Market Segmentation

The market of the electric motor of electric vehicles has been segmented in two ways such as application and motor type. There are mainly two types of motor available such as AC and DC. The AC motor is highly used in the electric vehicles. On the other hand, there are three kinds of vehicles such as pure electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Therefore, the market and type of the electric vehicle has been wide and unique in different countries of the world.

Geographic Market Classification

The people of western countries are much conversant of using the electric car as they know the benefits of using the electric cars. Due to the negative effects of the car, the electric vehicles have widely been used across the world. Let’s have a look over the geographic market of the car.

Europe (Russia, Netherlands, Ireland, Poland, Switzerland, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Norway, Denmark), North America (the USA, Mexico, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Asia-Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, India, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand), South Africa, Middle East countries and many more key countries.

Latest News

There are major companies that are now focusing over the development of AC motor as it is more convenient and easy to use in the electric vehicle.

