Ready-to-Eat Soup: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Introduction

Ready-to-Eat Soup Market

The global market for Ready-to-Eat Soup is projected to grow at a highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the projected period. There is a growing demand for ready to eat food among working professionals and students. This a factor that will primarily drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. Apart from this, a rise in the disposable income level of people and the ever-changing lifestyle of consumers in developing countries like India, China, and others are forecasted to boost the demand for such soup.

It has been observed that the consumption level of dried soups in different regions has increased a lot owing to rapid product innovation based on changing customer preferences and behavior. Apart from this rising economic independence among working women has boosted the consumption of processed and packed food in most of the developed countries. It has been examined that soup can offer a sufficient level of protein, nutrition, minerals, and vitamins. That’s why this evolution among the working people is projected to influence the demand for Ready-to-Eat Soup.

It has predicted that the rising use of salt and cornstarch in soup products, especially in the dried products, will significantly hamper the growth of this market in the coming years. High levels of cornstarch in food products can develop a lot of health issues among people, for example, high blood pressure and a rise in blood sugar levels. But some major market players are now working on new types of products, and they are contentiously enhancing the quality of their products. This will also influence the market positively.

Key Players of Global Ready-to-Eat Soup Market =>

• Campbell Soup

• The Kraft Heinz

• Hain Celestial Group

• Amy's Kitchen

• Baxters Food Group

• New Covent Garden Soup

• Princes Group (Crosse & Blackwell)

• Fazlani Foods

Market Segmentation Analysis

The global market for Ready-to-Eat Soup is segmented on the basis of products, applications, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is split into beans soup, tomato soup, chicken soup, beef soup, mixed vegetable soup, and others. Among all these soup types, the tomato soup market segment is projected to dominate the maximum market share in the following years. The reason is tomato soup is quite popular among people, and this is quite easy to make as it doesn’t take much time. Now, based on the application-based market segment, the market is split into catering & industrial, retail, and others. The retail segment is forecasted to dominate the market.

Geographical Market Segmentation Overview

On the basis of geography, the global Ready-to-Eat Soup market is segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Besides, the global market is further segmented based on the country to study the country level market. So, based on the country, it is split into India, Russia, Korea, China, Turkey, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Italy, Germany, GCC Countries and more. Among all these regions, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Ready-to-Eat Soup market during the forecast period owing to the rising population of working people.

Industry Updates

Recently, Campbell Soup informed that it would soon launch its ready to eat tomato soup in the global market. Besides, the company is planning to expand its business to other countries, and that’s why Campbell Soup is now continuously strengthening its product line.

Amy’s Kitchen may soon acquire some new business units in different regions.

