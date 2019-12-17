Chunky Sneakers Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The global chunky sneakers industry registered a significant number in the year 2018. The sector represents a massive opportunity and hence, has attracted major companies all across the globe. The chunky sneakers depend a lot on the trend and, therefore, cannot be ignored at all costs. This, in turn, has attracted major investors from all across the globe. On the other hand, companies have been trying to define the trend by blending fashion with comfort for customers.

When it comes to chunky sneakers, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The rise in disposable income, coupled with the easy availability of the product, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. On the other hand, the presence of limited edition products fills the fans with an adrenaline rush. The industry has been expanding aggressively, and the robust supply chain propels the growth prospects of the industry. On top of it, the presence of online channels and the massive discounts further improves the sales prospects of the industry.

However, despite the advantages, the industry is looked at with skeptic's eyes. The sneakers being expensive does not allow everyone to have a better sales prospect. On the other hand, the full range of opportunities ignites fierce combat between the product and the different variety of solutions. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects of the industry, and the industry is expected to proliferate further in years to come.

Key Players of Global Chunky Sneakers Market =>

• Puma

• Balenciaga

• Louis Vuitton

• Adidas

• A.P.C.

• Nike

• Gucci

• Fila

• Champion

• Topshop

• Jeffrey Campbell

• Sketchers

• Ash

• Treton

• Off-White

Segmentation

The chunky sneakers industry can be segmented based on a wide range of factors, with each factor playing a critical role in the growth of the sector. The segmentations are quite crucial as they define what the industry is about and allows one to have a look at the industry from varying angles. These segmentations combine to provide a complete picture that is clear and has unbiased opinions for the same. However, two crucial factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry are segmentation by type and segmentation by distribution channels. Based on type, the industry is segmented into chunky sneakers for men and women. On the other hand, based on the distribution channel, the industry is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retailers, and online mediums.

Regional Overview

The chunky sneakers industry has the largest share in North America. The high per capita coupled with easy availability of products has boosted the demand for chunky sneakers in the region. Europe, on the other hand, shows significant growth prospects too. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market with India and China leading the race. The massive population, along with the rapid globalization, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in the following region. Australia, on the other hand, shows promising signs of growth too.

Industry News

In a recent piece of news, Nike has come up with an iconic M2K Tekno trainer chunky sneaker. The latest product confirms the fact that the chunky sneakers are the new trend and companies have been betting heavily on them.

