Organic Acids Market | 5.84% CAGR | Strategic Analysis | Industry Data | 2020-2026 | OGAnalysis

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 Organic Acids Market overview through 2026 analyzed by OG Analysis estimates the market growth at a CAGR of 5.84%. Organic Acids Market size is driven by high demand from the escalating Food and Beverage Industry for distinctive applications. Organic Acids and its derivatives have potential properties and are consumed most prominently as natural in toxic food preservative and flavour enhancer.

With food being transported across greater distances and customers' expectations of extended shelf-lives for many consumables, the market size is set to grow. Accordingly, to meet the task of greater need for food preservatives to prevent spoilage, organic acids market is observed to mark long term market growth opportunities for market participants.

Organic Acid market growth is further lured by Feed Additives sector due to wide use of organic acids such as acetic, butyric, citric, and formic and propionic acids in the diet of pig and poultry, for antimicrobial action. In addition consumption of organic acids in feed is driven by benefit of organic acids to reduce bacteria and fungi in the feed and improve digestibility and nutrient absorption.

Production of organic acids is done on a larger scale to meet the needs of natural ingredients label but stringently laid restrictions by food protective agencies and legislations remain as the key market challenges.

The scope of OG Analysis report is to present organic acids market based on segmentation by acetic acid, citric acid, formic acid, lactic acid, propionic acid, ascorbic acid, gluconic acid, and fumaric acid types, by food & beverages, feed, pharmaceuticals, and industrial application and region wise.

The demand of increased production of Organic acids across Asia Pacific is mainly contributed by developing countries as a result of population thickening

Food manufacturers are cashing in on emerging opportunities in the F&B market and are bringing in innovation to expand their product line. Organic acids are increasingly consumed to fasten dairy and processed food on shelves. This market trend has already taken Europe by storm and is picking up fast in the Asia Pacific.

Further, organic acids manufacturers are investing to maximize their geographic reach, but when they do, they not only expand their market growth opportunities, they also increase the potential impact of an outbreak of foodborne illness.

With outbreaks of food waste, developed regions are looking forward to organic solutions to preserve food and drugs. In doing so, organic acids market growth is observed to be growing with competitive players, R&D investments as well as product innovation.

Cargill, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Corbion, Myriant Corporation, Polynt-Reichhold, Tate & Lyle, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company are amidst key market players driving the market growth during the forecast.

