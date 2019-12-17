Smart Diapers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

The global smart diapers registered a phenomenal figure of $7.3 billion in the year 2018 and are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% between the years 2019 to 2025. The rapidly developing smart wearables, coupled with the rise in disposable income, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. The smart diapers come with an array of sensors that provides real-time updates to the parents and hence have gained momentum in recent years.

When it comes to smart diapers, there is a slew of factors that come into play. The easy availability of products, along with a robust supply chain, has worked out in favor of the company and hence, has attracted people all across the globe. On the other hand, a large number of falls in the later stages of life and therefore require special attention from family. With the smart diapers in place, the need for continually looking after the older ones comes to a rest. The following factors have worked out in favor of the company.

The smart diapers industry is characterized by several leading factors that play a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry. The inclusion of sensors that can provide real-time data about the health conditions of the babies has worked out for the industry. However, the industry faces several challenges in the pricing and disposable options hence limited the growth opportunities of the industry. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects and thus have attracted global attention all across the globe.

Key Players

Simativa

Abena Nova

SINOPULSAR

ElderSens

Alphabet’s Verily

Pixie Scientific

Smartipants

Opro9

Monit Corp.

Indiegogo

Segmentation

The global smart diapers industry can be segmented on several factors. These factors play a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry and hence cannot be ignored at all costs. The segmentation allows one to have a look at the industry from multiple perspectives, and thus, enables one to have a clear, unbiased opinion on the same. However, the industry can be segmented under several factors that play a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry. Based on the end-user, the industry is segmented into babies and adults, while based on distribution channels, the industry is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retailers, pharmacies, and online channels like e-commerce websites.

Regional Overview

The smart diapers are a massive hit in North America, which contributes a significant figure in the market size. The growth prospects are fueled by the rise in disposable income and a better focus on healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, Europe shows excellent signs of growth too and hence has attracted major investors in the region. The Asia Pacific region also shows unique signs of growth and is expected to grow exponentially in the years to come.

Industry News

A latest report highlighted the growth aspects of the global smart diapers industry. The reported highlighted key drivers of growth and the major players in the industry. The report as discussed the role of technology as an enabling factor.

