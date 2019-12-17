Potato Fryers Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Potato fryers are used for both residential and commercial purposes. The quick and convenient machines are widely being used by restaurants, fast food outlets and at homes to fry potato effortlessly. These machines aid in retaining the nutritional quality of the potatoes while offering superior taste. Since fried potatoes are a favorite among the masses, regardless of age, gender or any other factor, there is a huge opportunity for potato fryers manufacturers. In 2019, the market accounted for $1586.7 million and it is expected to reach $1784.2 million by 2024, registering a 3% CAGR.

The lifestyle of the people has undergone a massive shift. Today, people are into consuming more of crispy snacks among which potato chips tops the list. At the same time, people are also increasingly becoming health conscious and prefer to eat foods with less oil. Since potato fryers use very less oil and do the job efficiently, they have literally taken over the traditional methods of frying. Furthermore, potato fryer machines are easy to clean and maintain. All these factors have contributed to the market growth; the forecast period looks absolutely promising for the industry players.

There is a growing demand for fatless fried foods which is the major driving factor for global potato fryers market growth. In addition, Government regulations are aimed at enhancing the quality of fried foods which is a huge boost to the industry. There are numerous players but the new entrants need not feel insecure; there is a vast scope for growth.

Segmentation

The global potato fryers market can be segmented based on:

Product Type: Processing line fryers, Commercial deep fryers; Gas fryers, Electric fryers

Application: Full-service restaurants, Quick service restaurants, Food Processing Plants, Retail Outlets and Others

Capacity: Low, Medium and High

2019 has seen huge developments relating to potato fryers market. While the low capacity fryers are in great demand from the residential segment, medium and high capacity machines are the need of the hour for restaurants (full service and quick service) and food processing plants.

Regional Overview

North America has held the major share in 2019 since a large percentage of the population in this region consume potato chips. U.S alone accounts for over 80% of chips consumption in the region. This is followed by Europe where France is contributing significantly for the global potato fryers market. Latin America and China are the other regions that are expected to fuel the market. This is due to the growing young population in the regions and enhanced consumer spending on fried potatoes. Spain, Israel and India are also perceived to be promising markets for potato fryers. To sum up, the market will certainly grow tremendously through the forecast period.

Latest Industry News

The potato fryers industry has penetrated into various regions with ‘Vacuum fryer technology’ over the past few years. Key industry players have been working on this technology to make fryers even more energy efficient in order to offer great value for consumers’ money.

