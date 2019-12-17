Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Seafood is considered to be any food that is obtained from the sea. The seafood processing stands for the method that is involved with the processing of any kind of seafood between the time it is obtained from the sea and the time when the final seafood product reaches the customer or the end-user. The equipment that is used in the seafood processing is called as seafood processing equipment. Freeze devices, drying devices, and other automated equipment like fish scale removing machine, seafood filtering machine, surimi refiner, and fish skin removing machine are some of the major examples of the seafood processing equipment.

The seafood can be classified into two groups, including crustaceans and molluscs. Some of the common ways through which the seafood processing is done can be classified into freezing, smoking, canning, drying, dehydration. The report on seafood processing equipment market provides a historic overview of applications and product types that are used in the seafood processing unit for the period 2014-2018. The report further provides a future overview of seafood processing equipment production and application for the forecast year 2024. The report also provides an overview of how the seafood processing equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of region, applications, companies, and type.

The market report on the seafood processing equipment market provides focuses on the seafood processing equipment manufacturers and highlights some crucial factors related to volume, competition landscape, value, share, and also the plans for the development of the seafood processing equipment market for the next five years. The report on the seafood processing equipment market also throws light on the future scope of the market during the forecast year 2019, along with the market overview for the forecast year 2024. The global seafood processing equipment market was valued at US$1172.5 million in the year 2019 and is expected to reach US$1334.5 by the end of 2024, developing at a CAGR of about 3.3%.

Market Segmentation

The global seafood processing equipment market has been divided into some critical market segments based on product types, major application areas, important regional markets, and competitors. Based on the product types, the global seafood processing equipment market has been segmented into-

Molluscs processing equipment

Fish processing equipment

Crustaceans processing equipment and others

The report further segments the seafood processing equipment market on the basis of application and provides critical information on the following segments-

Smoked seafood

Canned seafood

Dried seafood

Surimi seafood

Frozen seafood and others

The report further segments the seafood processing equipment market based on the well-established and emerging market rivals and provides a detailed report on some of the major seafood processing equipment manufacturing and retailing firms operating at the regional and global levels.

Regional Overview

The report on the global seafood processing equipment market further provides information on how the regional market for the seafood processing equipment has been segmented. The report highlights future prospects, growth trends, and the contribution of manufacturers in the seafood processing equipment market. The regions and the countries that are involved in the study of seafood processing equipment markets are the United States, America, Mexico, China, Korea, Japan, Canada, India, APAC, Brazil, Australia, Southeast Asia, France, Europe, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and South Africa. Further, the report throws light on seafood processing equipment submarkets in the specific key regions and countries.

Industry News

Marel, an Iceland-based seafood processing equipment manufacturer said that they have successfully purchased an Australian company called Cedar Creek. Cedar Creek is famous for providing software and hardware solutions for seafood, meat, and poultry food processing. As Cedar Creek has the market reach in Australia and New Zealand, it will help the Marel to expand its market globally.

