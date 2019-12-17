Singapore entrepreneur receives Honorary Doctorate from Nobel University

Nobel University: Dr. Peter Lim and Professor James Powell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A special honorary doctorate presentation ceremony was held at Nobel University in Los Angeles, USA. Dr. Peter Lim, an entrepreneur from Singapore, was slated to receive this honor. Dr. Peter Lim was not only a visionary entrepreneur who excelled in the fields of technology, financial investment, and innovative start-ups, but also dedicates himself to philanthropy and humanitarian assistance. Through the role of volunteers and ambassadors of various organizations and charities, he provides education to the needy and contributed to its strength to innovation and technology in the field of business and financial technology.The senior management team of Nobel University attended the doctorate award ceremony. With warm applause, the Chief Academic Officer of Nobel University, Dr. Michael Kahler, awarded Dr. Peter Lim his honorary doctorate. Dr. Peter Lim, in the award speech, said: "I am honored to receive this honor, but this is only the beginning. I need to work harder as there is still a lot to accomplish. I will continue to move forward and hope that more people will do their best for the benefit of society, as I believe that philanthropy is the next wave of humanity."Dr. Carina Aguirre, Professor in the School of Business at the Nobel University, said: "Today is an important day for Nobel University as we honor Dr. Peter Lim in our annual doctorate awards ceremony. As a private university accredited by the US Department of Education, Nobel University has always been looking out for outstanding individuals who are all-rounders. Today, we all gather here to share the joy of Dr. Peter Lim. The University will continue to pay close attention to the social development of all our students and continue to honor outstanding contributions of our students not only in the academic setting but also in philanthropy with our prestigious honorary doctorate."Many students attended the award ceremony to witness this glorious moment. Later, the reporter interviewed two students. Among them, Xie Nan from Jinan, China, said: "This is the first time I participated in such an award ceremony, and it made me very excited. Because I have heard about Dr. Peter Lim's contributions in the media for a long time, I am thrilled to witness this remarkable moment today. I take him as my role model to motivate and continue to improve myself and enrich myself. I hope I can get an honorary doctorate in the future."And another student Liu Feng from Jiangsu, China, said that he is very proud of being a student at the Nobel University. Nobel University not only looks at the students' academic performance but also comprehensively assessing each of the students' performance in other fields. Liu Feng said that this makes him feel greatly encouraged and supported, and he hopes to contribute his utmost to humanity and philanthropy in the near future.



