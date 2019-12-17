CBD for the Holidays - New Products and CBD Vending Machines on the Way (OTCQB: $CANB)

Investorideas.com releases a special report on recent events regarding new product & retail developments in the CBD space as holiday shopping winds up

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis and hemp stocks releases a special report on recent events with regards to new product and retail developments in the CBD space as the holiday shopping season winds up, featuring news from Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB), iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE: IAN), (OTCQX: ITHUF), Canopy Growth Corporation, USA, LLC (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) and Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA.CBD products exploded in 2019 and are now more accessible through new retail agreements and online sales. As the year rolled along, many consumers gained more awareness of the CBD space. They have more trust and knowledge of the products they are looking for as companies now offer more transparency and education. This leads us to the 2019 Holiday Shopping Season which is giving many CBD companies the opportunity to reinvigorate sales and introduce new products and sales avenues.According to recent data, “CBD Search rates grew 126% between 2016 and 2017, then another 160% from 2017 to 2018, the study said. People are estimated to search for “CBD” and “cannabidiol” 117.7% more this year, compared to last year.”Read the full article on Investorideas.com looking at CBD companiesCanbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB),a developer, manufacturer and seller of a variety of hemp-derived THC-Free Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate products such as oils, drops/tinctures, creams, moisturizers, chews and capsules announced the deployment of the first 10 Canbiola-branded CBD product dispensing machines.As previously announced, the initial focus of this new direct-to-consumer marketing strategy will be to place the product dispensing machines in MRI Centers, outpatient surgery centers, urgent and emergency care facilities, physician offices, high traffic shopping malls, fitness and health clubs, country club golf pro-shops, and even high-end hotels. Each product dispensing machine will dispense a variety of up to 10 of Canbiola CBD products (SKU’s) including hemp oil drops, CBD salve and CBD Cryo Gel. The product dispensing machines include a video screen with an explanation of CBD, a doctor interview/tutorial on the potential applications of CBD and certificate of analysis (COA) for each product being sold.The sale and demographic data from the first 10 unit placements will be used to gather and analyze data to dictate the placement of the planned deployment of up to 150 units in 2020.Canbiola Chief Executive Officer, Marco Alfonsi commented, “The deployments of the Canbiola branded CBD machines will not only increase revenue but based on the placement in high visibility locations will dramatically increase brand awareness and allow consumers to learn about CBD and place orders in an environment outside of the internet or a traditional retail store.”In other news, the company announced that Green Grow Farms, for which the Company has signed a definitive acquisition agreement (to acquire 51% of), has signed a national Dealer agreement with “The Triminator” to re-sell their full line of Hemp Industry products inclusive of harvesters, trimmers, dryer, buckers and other related products. After much research, Green Grow has determined the “The Triminator” manufactures some of the best equipment on the market today; equipment that Green Grow will be using in its operations as well re-selling to customers, primarily in the northeast region of the United States.Green Grow Farms is positioning itself for 2020 to, in addition to growing, being a full service provider for the Hemp Growing Community in the northeast region of the United States, providing the best in harvesting, bucking, drying, curing, trimming and processing. Green Grow intends to make the capital commitment to build the required infrastructure to provide turnkey solutions for all the aforementioned services to hemp growers of the northeast for 2020. Green Grow will continue to partner with or develop the finest array of automated equipment for the hemp Industry.2019 has been an explosive year for the CBD and Hemp industry and as this year makes a close, many are looking to capitalize on this Holiday momentum and to continue to drive sales and growth into and through 2020. We are now beginning to see which product SKUs consumers are demanding, and as more clarity from the FDA comes out and as competition forces higher company standards, we can expect to see the CBD/Hemp industry having an even larger impact on the 2020 Holiday season.About Investorideas.comDisclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. 