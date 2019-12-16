The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividends

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:HYB) announced today the following dividends to be paid on the Fund’s common stock:



Type Dividend

Per Share

Ex-Dividend

Date

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Special $.055 12/30/19 12/31/19 1/31/20 Regular $.055

2/13/20 2/14/20 2/28/20

Shareholders will be paid a special dividend of $.055 per share on January 31, 2020. The Fund will pay a regular monthly dividend of $.055 per share on February 28, 2020.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of September 30, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $16.9 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:

Ellen E. Terry, President

Telephone: 617-263-6400

www.newamerica-hyb.com







