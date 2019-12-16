Almost Naked Swim Hires Bastion Elevate to Help with Company’s Highly Anticipated Spring Launch

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Elevate , a full-service public relations and social media agency, is expanding their growing client-base to include Almost Naked Swim , which signed with the Irvine-based agency last week to partner with their marketing initiatives for the swimwear’s highly anticipated launch this Spring.



Almost Naked Swim founders Kylie Williams and Amanda Pace engaged with Bastion Elevate for PR, Social Media advertising and creative to assist in the swimwear brand’s Spring push.

“We are so excited to be working with Bastion Elevate to help further our company’s exposure and success,” said Almost Naked Swim co-founder Kylie Williams. “They have a clear understanding of what we need for launch -- and the creative spark we were looking for to support our growing line as we prepare to unveil our latest line of swimwear.”

Jordan Dalquist, director of social media at Bastion Elevate added, “We are thrilled to help Almost Naked Swim grow their fan base, connect with consumers and showcase their product line in fun and exciting ways. Between our social department and PR team, we are coming up with creative ideas to help raise visibility and awareness for Almost Naked among consumers looking for the best in swimwear.”

About Bastion Collective

Bastion Collective is a unique group of leading marketing and communications businesses that offer a powerful mix of expertise. The interconnected agency structure provides unmatched capabilities and support with communications teams that can provide service in tandem or independently based on the needs of the client. Bastion Collective is a global agency with offices in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, New York, Melbourne, Sydney and an integrated offering throughout Asia. In the USA, Bastion is comprised of integrated public relations and social media agency Bastion Elevate, digital agency Bastion Rare and research agency Bastion db5.

